NBA Brings Supermarkets to the Forefront; Helps Businesses Set up 350+ Supermarkets across India in the Post-pandemic World

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: With eCommerce ventures dominating the market, it is a common assumption that traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are losing relevance. While it is true, the real answer to this changing tide of time is the increasing prominence of Supermarkets. Namaste Business Advisory (NBA) empowers people and businesses to enter and surf in this tide to thrive in the Supermarket industry.

NBA is a supermarket consulting firm that helps businesses plan and design supermarkets across the country and abroad. From preparing the venue’s layout, giving inputs on the packaging, and selecting products to create a suitable category, product, and margin mix, NBA provides end-to-end assistance to businesses in setting up supermarkets. The firm aims to help supermarkets create their niche in a highly competitive industry and provide the best shopping experience to visitors.

Supermarket consultancy is a fairly new service in India. When Mr. Gulshan Kriplani started NBA seven years ago, there were hardly any dedicated players in a highly unorganised sector. Mr. Gulshan owns 2 supermarkets and belongs to the third generation working in the grocery realm. He was 11 when he started working in the grocery business. Mr. Gulshan used his expertise in the grocery sector to find his niche and create a firm dedicated to supermarket consultancy. He started the firm by setting up 10-12 supermarket stores in a year.

This figure increased significantly over time, the proof of which is NBA set up 350+ stores across India after the COVID crisis. Since its inception, NBA has helped businesses set up supermarkets across the country’s length and breadth, including the remote areas of Manipur and Kashmir. Mr. Gulshan and his team have a knack for understanding the business needs and geographical demands of an ideal supermarket to be set up.

Not long after establishing the NBA, Mr. Gulshan was joined by Dr. Parimal Gupte, who handled the firm’s business scalability and strategic aspects. Having a PhD in Mythology and Culture, Dr. Parimal coaches the NBA team in dealing with clients and creating scalable strategies for the company. The ideal partnership between Mr. Gulshan and Dr. Parimal ensures the holistic growth of the NBA and its services.

However, NBA still experienced a lack of operational supremacy. This gap was filled when Mr. Chetan Agarwal joined the team. Mr. Chetan added significant value to the firm’s offerings by handling office operations across the board. He has been an active member of the team ever since, helping NBA strengthen its roots in the industry.

Supermarkets today are much larger, sport more elaborate designs, and are made up of multiple categories. After grocery and FMCG, clothing is the biggest supermarket category pioneered by businesses across India. Despite the presence of online stores, loyalists still flock to their favourite clothing brands’ supermarket stores and showrooms to shop for their latest collections.

Looking at the ever-increasing popularity of the clothing category in supermarkets, NBA wanted a specialist for the same. This is when Mr. Shirish Kedia joined the NBA team.

Mr. Shirish brought two decades of experience in the garment industry to NBA, helping the consulting firm add a specialisation to its services. He manages clothing sections of supermarkets and standalone clothing stores to help businesses get the traction they are looking for. Mr. Shirish is known for purchasing and procurement of material, for which he himself goes with the clients and selects the materials from the place it is manufactured (a process commonly known as Desavar) at the lowest possible price.

After the catastrophic COVID crisis, the sector of supermarkets in India changed. Earlier, supermarkets were larger replicas of traditional grocery and local retail stores. These markets were set up by local retailers and conventional shop owners. Over the last few years, businessmen having little to no retail experience are entering the supermarket industry as freshers, changing the landscapes completely for the customers. Here, there was a dire need for a Retail Design Expert.

This void was filled by Ar. Kamlesh Kriplani. Being a design genius, Ar. Kamlesh understands the retail business, customer expectations, and the time limitations within the supermarket business. Today, he is known for building robust designs which suit the business needs and the expectations of customers and clients.

With a team inclusive of dedicated experts from different realms, NBA allows on-premise supermarkets to make their presence felt in an industry that is believed to have been dominated by online ventures. Especially after its tremendous success in the post-pandemic world, the supermarket consultancy has proved that the industry is big enough to accommodate all kinds of businesses while getting all the love from its audiences!

