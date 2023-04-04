NBCC bags Rs 448 cr order for road construction in Mizoram along Indo-Bangla border

New Delhi [India], April 4 : State-owned construction company NBCC has received an order worth Rs 448 crore from

NBCC bags Rs 448 cr order for road construction in Mizoram along Indo-Bangla border

New Delhi [India], April 4 : State-owned construction company NBCC has received an order worth Rs 448 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for laying an 88.58-kilometre-long road in Mizoram along the Indo-Bangla border.

The time period for the completion of the road is "yet to be decided", NBCC informed stock exchanges through a filing on Monday evening.

Shares of NBCC closed at Rs 35.70 on Monday, up 0.7 per cent.

NBCC, a state-owned firm, is listed with both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

