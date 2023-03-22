NBCC says firm and subsidiary get 3 contracts worth Rs 528.41 crore

New Delhi (India), March 22 : State-run NBCC on Wednesday said the company and its subsidiary HSCC have got three contracts worth Rs 528.41 crore.

The first work order is a contract from the National Film Development Corporation for the repair and renovation on the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth floors of its phase - II building and also on the ground, first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh floors at its Phase I building on Peddar Road in Mumbai. The contract would be worth Rs 50 crore.

The second work order is a contract from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for the comprehensive Planning, designing, construction, supervision and monitoring of the work construction of 150-bedded critical care block at PGIMER in Chandigarh. The contract would be worth Rs 130 crore.

The third work order is from the Medical Education & Research Department of Maharashtra for the project management consultant on a turnkey basis for the construction of 100 seats Government Medical, 430-bedded hospital at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nasik, Tai and District Nasik Maharashtra. The contract would be worth Rs 348.41 crore.

