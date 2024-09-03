NCPA Mumbai to play host to Operalia, one of the world's most prestigious opera competitions

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Operalia - The World Opera Competition comes to India for the first time, making this the first-ever edition of this event in South Asia. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, will host the 31st edition this September. Founded by noted tenor Placido Domingo, Operalia has been instrumental in discovering and establishing the careers of promising young opera singers for the last three decades. Successful editions of the annual competition have previously been held in London's Royal Opera House, Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre and Teatro alla Scala in Milan, among other venerable concert halls. The 31st edition will not only be Operalia's maiden edition in India but also its first venture in South Asia.

From 15th to 21st September, the NCPA will welcome 32 participants from 18 countries for an unparalleled operatic experience. The Symphony Orchestra of India, the country's only professional orchestra, will accompany the finalists as they compete for top honours at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre under the baton of Maestro Domingo. The jury of Operalia, presided by the maestro, is comprised of distinguished international opera managers and casting directors associated with some of the world's most prestigious opera houses such as La Scala, Milan, The Metropolitan Opera, New York, Royal Opera House, London and Vienna State Opera.

"The fact that the NCPA is the chosen venue for this prestigious opera competition is a tribute to its reputation, knowledge of operatic traditions and the ability to host such a major event. Some of the most distinguished figures in the operatic world, from La Scala, Milan, to the Vienna State Opera, will arrive in Mumbai to judge the stars of tomorrow. Operalia has been a producer of greats for the last three decades. Starting with Nina Stemme to the more recent winners who have gone on to take the world of opera by storm, such as Lise Davidsen, Joyce DiDonato, Angel Blue and Aida Garifullina, it is a competition followed closely in many countries of the world, and we hope more and more Indian singers are encouraged to pursue a career in opera," says Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA.

For years now, the NCPA has been a haven for enthusiasts of opera and has played an instrumental role in presenting fine operas as well as cultivating appreciation for the art form. Full-scale productions of Madama Butterfly in 2008, Tosca in 2010, Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana in 2012, La Boheme in 2017 and Die Fledermaus and Bank Ban in 2022 have presented the grandeur of opera to audiences in Mumbai. Opera Galas have been held regularly to offer an eclectic programme with works of legendary composers.

Through its long-standing association with The Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the NCPA has been presenting exclusive opera screenings as part of a series that brings Met performances to more than 2,200 theatres and performing arts centres in more than 70 countries. Since 2012, the NCPA has been the only venue in India to host these broadcasts.

The Stuart-Liff Collection, gifted by George Stuart and Vivian Liff to their friend and fellow opera connoisseur Suntook, is housed at the NCPA. Over 11,000 LPs on Western classical music and 6,000 books comprising the autobiographies or biographies of almost every important opera singer from the 18th century up to the present form this collection. Opera appreciation screenings and talks are regularly held at the Stuart-Liff Library, further strengthening a devoted opera audience in the city.

Grammy-winning soprano Angel Blue, a prizewinner of the 2009 edition of Operalia, has most recently performed at the NCPA for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season conducted by Maestro Zubin Mehta. Tenor Giordano Luca and soprano Maria Mudryak, who took the NCPA stage in 2017 in the production of La Boheme Revisited, have been prizewinners at the 2010 and 2017 editions, respectively. As the NCPA plays host to Operalia this year, it marks a turning point in the history of opera in India.

Operalia has been supported by the Rolex Perpetual Arts Initiative for many years. Rolex is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products - symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. Through Operalia, it also supports ventures that encourage rising young artists.

