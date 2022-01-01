Nearly 5.89 crore IT returns filed till December 31

Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till December 31, 2021, the extended due date for ITRs for the financial year 2020-21, the government data showed on Saturday.

More than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on a single day on December 31.

Out of 5.89 crore ITRs filed for the assessment year 2021-22 (the financial year 2020-21) as on December 31, 49.6 per cent of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3 per cent are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1 per cent are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2 per cent are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3 per cent are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh).

"Over 45.7 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In comparison, as on January 10, 2021 (the extended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 5.95 crore with 31.05 lakh ITRs filed on the last day ie on 10th January 2021 as against over 46.11 lakh ITRs filed on the last day this year.

"The Department gratefully acknowledges the contribution of the taxpayers, Tax Practitioners, Tax Professionals and others who have made this possible. We reiterate our resolve to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth & stable taxpayer service experience to all," the Income Tax Department said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor