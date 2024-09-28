Nearly one-fourth of India's stock market investors hail from UP, Rajasthan, West Bengal: NSE

New Delhi [India], September 28 : With Indian stock markets touching new highs, people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal are participating in share markets actively, highlighted a latest report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report highlighted that these three states are now leading in terms of the number of investors actively participating in the stock market, after Maharashtra and Gujarat which are traditional base of investors in the country.

Maharashtra continues to lead the country in registered stock market investors, with 1.7 crore investors, making up 16.8 per cent of the total investor base, according to the National Stock Exchange.

Uttar Pradesh holds the second spot, surpassing 1 crore investors in April and reaching 1.1 crore by August and holds 11.1 per cent of the total investors.

Gujarat has figured at third place with 88.5 lakh investors (8.7 per cent), West Bengal with 59 lakh (5.8 per cent), and Rajasthan with 57.8 lakh (5.7 per cent).

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal combined now accounts for almost one out of every four investors in the stock markets.

In its report, the NSE stated, "It is also interesting to note that the top five states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal now comprise nearly half (48 pc) of all investors in the country." This data highlights the significant role these states are playing in shaping the overall stock market landscape in India.

The report also revealed an emerging trend, the North and East India region is showing the highest growth in new investor registrations. Over the past year, these regions have added a substantial number of new investors, further broadening the investor base across the country.

Interestingly, the report also noted that states outside the top 10 now make up 27 per cent, up from 23 per cent in FY20.

Last month the Indian stock markets achieved a significant milestone as the total number of registered investors in the country crossed the 10 crore mark in August.

This achievement highlighted the growing interest and participation of the Indian population in the equity markets, marking a momentous shift in the financial landscape.

The data also highlighted that the journey from 9 crore to 10 crore registered investors took just five months, underscoring the rapid pace at which new investors are entering the market, meaning that an additional one crore investors joined the markets in a remarkably short period.

The Indian stock market took over 25 years to reach its first crore of registered investors. However, the pace has accelerated dramatically in recent years, particularly with the influx of younger investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor