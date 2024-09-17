NEEDLEDUST X Abhinav Mishra Make a Grand Return with Their Exclusive Festive Collection, 'FEHROZA'24'

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 17: A homage to the festive season sees the return of the iconic collaboration between NEEDLEDUST and Abhinav Mishra. This much-anticipated partnership brings a larger and unique collection, featuring first-of-its-kind silhouettes and styles, ideal for all intimate and grand celebrations. This Special Edition showcases new heels, purses, and juttis, adorned with high-grade crystals, pearls, and mukaish work, alongside the signature mirror and gota detailing. The collection has been designed for both men and women, and for the first time ever, it introduces a micro collection for baby girls and boys. Elevating the brand's footwear offering, the collection exudes glamour with the introduction of the peak heel featuring lace-up drawstrings, as well as the debut of trendy wedges. This collection is poised to make the upcoming festive and wedding season more luxe and more stylish than ever with pieces that are perfect for glamorous party nights, bridesmaid's gifts, mehndi favours, trousseau pairings and wedding giveaways.

This master collection, centers around mirror work but also includes four capsule collections:

The 'Pearls Collection' features a heel, a wedge, a jutti, and two exquisite purses, combining Abhinav Mishra's mirror work detailing with exquisite pearls. Here one will find a luxe mini potli made entirely of beautiful, pastel-coloured pearls which is paired with a matching heel featuring a tie-up and tassel detailing. The special edition Zarah heel, an elegant and luxurious occasion-wear shoe with highest grade imitation polished pearls, crystals and mirrors on an ivory silk and champagne base on a scallop neckline. With a rounded heel carrying beautiful dew pearl tassels dancing against a base of embroidered mirrors and sequins that swing with every step one takes.

The 'Crystal Collection' features an international aesthetic where every piece is embellished with high-grade crystals along with mirror work. This collection features delicate champagne-coloured clear crystals, and includes heels, juttis, and a stunning, new and unique structured bucket bag, a modern take on the potli. This also showcases a special edition shoe, Hera, made with premium-grade crystals, beads and fine mirror work on a nude base. The back comes with the subtle drama showcasing raindrop crystal tassels and mirror jaal in a 3D visual.

The third collection is called 'Kaalbeliya', which features the quintessential black and silver, representing the modern-day hippie. This includes juttis, menswear, and heels in a beautiful chunky silver metallic finish, mixed with mirror work, which isn't just elegant but very trendy too. The Zoha has a deep black base with mirrors in a star-like scatter, and embroidery in silver zardozi taar. The back of the juttis is a striking contrast to the subtle front, with chunks of 3D tassels handcrafted in metallic beads with coins and mirrors.

The last of the capsule collections called 'Mehzabeen' is the quintessential Gold, Silver, and Champagne Rose Gold Collection, but this time around it is more international, extravagant, more playful, and features a lot of sequins, gota, and mirror work. Mehzabeen is a work of art, with a champagne and antique silver base, hand embroidered with stunning light gold and champagne multimedia embroidery done in dew mirrors, lustrous sequin, gota and beads.

Following the phenomenal success of the celebration purses, the new collaboration unveils mini-structured purses and a fresh take on contemporary bucket-style potlis. With a special edition new style, silhouette and structure redefining the essential purse of the season. Rae is a blend of silver, gold, champagne and rose gold making it the perfect accessory. With a sparkling base handcrafted with metallic doris of festive tones and mirror work edging and bunches of metallic sequins. The stunning impact comes in with the all-new cursive mirror tassels hanging on the sides of the purse.

The entire collection is a perfect showcase of the craftsmanship and design that both the ateliers at NEEDLEDUST and Abhinav Mishra excel in. The other factor that the collection exudes is the emotional connection between both design houses, having been friends has played a significant role in shaping the combined design sensibilities. This kinship has resulted in multiple mini-collections within a larger collection. The first collaboration was experimentative, considering its enormous success, it made complete sense to come back with yet another venture but in a bigger way. Along with the design collaboration, both NEEDLEDUST and Abhinav Mishra are ethically conscious brands. The use of recycled eco-energy paper, and dust bags made from natural mulmul fabric make the finally delivered product extremely attractive. This extends to the designs as well, since a variety of multimedia embroidery techniques are used, which helps in upcycling materials and minimizing waste.

NEEDLEDUST Founder & Creative Director, Shirin Mann added, "The first collaboration was sort of an experiment that Abhinav and I did, and it took off so well. So many people loved it, connected with it, and continued to show it an enormous amount of love, so it was only natural for us to do a second collaboration. This second collaboration is far more exciting for us because we are completely in tune with what we love, what we want to showcase, and how we want to project our love for craft to our clients. As young designers, we constantly want to create something new and fun, and that's why this time we've made it larger. People really wanted to see what more Abhinav and I could do, and we wanted to deliver something that would truly surprise them and I think we have."

Couturier Abhinav Mishra added, "I had to do this again, apart from the fact that it meant working with a dear friend whose work I admire very deeply, it also meant taking my design sensibilities further and pushing myself to create beyond my product profile. Footwear and accessories have always fascinated me, they complete the ensembles I create and here I had the opportunity to spend time with a brand I know will do complete justice to my vision. This collection is packed with such a varied set of pieces that I am excited to see how many factions of buyers it will cater to."

The NEEDLEDUST X ABHINAV MISHRA collection goes live on NEEDLEDUST.COM and ships worldwide. Also available in NEEDLEDUST & Abhinav Mishra's stores.

Price Range - Rs 6,990 Onwards

