Neeraj Ashok Sharma Unveils "Emotional Leadership," A New Approach to Modern Leadership

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 14: The Constitution Club of India in New Delhi witnessed a significant event today with the launch of "Emotional Leadership," the latest book by Neeraj Ashok Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India. The book launch was a prestigious affair, attracting a distinguished audience comprising government officials, diplomats, and prominent figures from various fields, all gathered to celebrate the release of a work that promises to redefine modern leadership.

Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India was the Chief Guest at the event. Josel F. Ignacio, Ambassador of Philippines to India, Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of Gambia to India were the Guest of Honour at the event. The event also witnessed a galaxy of luminaries, who attended the function to offer their fullest support.

In "Emotional Leadership," Neeraj Ashok Sharma discusses the generally unseen emotional elements of leadership and clearly brings out the radical role emotional intelligence plays in driving organizational success. This book challenges existing paradigms of leadership with practical strategies that can be used by leaders to gain trust, build better team dynamics, and boost emotional well-being at the workplace.

He underscored the importance of emotional intelligence in today's complex workplace environments, emphasising. "In an age of unprecedented change and rising expectations, leaders must transform from managing by rules to emotional leadership. It's not about task management but about empathizing and guiding the emotional subtext of our teams and ultimately, our success," said Sharma while speaking at the launch.

The event also had various industry experts and scholars who shared their experiences on the application of emotional intelligence in leadership.

Their thoughts provided an illustration of the book's relevance in connection with providing solutions to modern problems that seem to hinder leaders in various sectors.

Emotional Leadership: The Revolutionary New Method Leaders Should Use to Build Emotionally Intelligent Organizations hit the bookstores at the right time and is a must-read by all leaders, managers, and anybody else who wishes to lead with urgently required empathy, resilience, and effectiveness. It is already receiving a great deal of publicity for its creativity and will certainly be a breakthrough in global leadership practices.

About the Author:

Neeraj Ashok Sharma is a well known personality among strategy management professionals, a visionary leader, a mentor and a motivational Coach - who has enjoyed a distinguished career spanning various industries such as automobiles, international relations, retail, public administration, higher education, IT, and hospitality.

His name is synonymous with Leadership, Growth, and success for years. He is the Honorary Consul General of Palau in India and also a promoter of impact entrepreneurship and global inclusion, strongly committed to enacting international business relations and playing a key part in promoting sustainable development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor