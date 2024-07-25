Neeraj Shridhar drops latest party anthem 'Senorita' on Ultra Music

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: Neeraj Shridhar, a popular Bollywood singer and of Bombay Vikings fame is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated new party single "Senorita" with Ultra Music. Neeraj Shridhar, known for his versatile vocal prowess and chart-topping hits, has once again proven his knack for creating music that resonates with a wide audience. The highly awaited single by Neeraj Shridhar is a vibrant dance number under "Ultra Music Vibes" which will ensure that the party goes all night with foot tapping infectious rhythms and captivating lyrics.

Senorita, is all set to become a beat-thumping hit with lyrics and dance moves which are complimenting each other. Shridhar's smooth vocals take center stage, weaving a tale of romance and celebration with a mix of melodies designed to ignite the desire to dance.

Singer Neeraj Shridhar shared, "I want to take the opportunity to thank Ultra Music for giving me such a rocking to sing. I wanted to create something that would make people feel good and get them moving. Director Aslam Khan had wonderful vision for the music video and it was a blast shooting for it. I am going on tour and am excited to perform the song at international shows"

The release of "Senorita" is accompanied by a stunning music video, directed by the acclaimed director Aslam Khan. The video features vibrant visuals and energetic dance sequences that perfectly complement the song's lively vibe. The song also has Shobit Balwani who is known as Shobayy, an upcoming singer who has rapped on the song. The video features actors Kaya Ram and Divya Sharma performing to the fun beats. Fans can catch the music video of "Senorita" on Ultra Music's youtube channel.

Rajat Agrawal Director of Ultra Media and Entertainment stated, "While we do create many romantic songs because they're the most popular genre in audio, I felt that we've not seen and heard a very good party song in a long time. To add to that, having a veteran like Neeraj Sridhar, who is generally known to strike emotional chords, sing a peppy number and even dance on it is like icing on a cake. And lastly, the word Senorita has become extremely popular now so we're hoping to ride on the catchy factor of the hook-line too! I strongly believe that it has the potential of becoming viral at clubs and wedding after-parties."

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has 89 YouTube Channels across various languages & genres ranging across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Comedy, Cookery, kids-centric, Devotional, Superhero & many more. They enjoy a total of more than 20 Crore subscribers & followers across their popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook & Instagram amongst others from India & Worldwide.

Youtube song link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K95hxXSQyxU

Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd (Est. 1982): A professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate pioneering in the Content Production, Acquisition, Distribution & Syndication of Indian & International content globally. They have been providing end-to-end solutions in various languages & formats to the Film & Television Industry worldwide for the past 40 years. For further information please visit: www.ultraindia.com

