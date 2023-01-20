NEET Exam UG 2023: Registration Update With Section-wise Preparation Guidelines to Ensure Maximum Percentile

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, commonly known as NEET, is an important exam for those who wish to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses in India. The NEET Exam UG 2023 registration process will soon be opened on the official website. (nta.nic.in), and it's important for aspiring medical students to be aware of the tentative dates, fees, and eligibility criteria for the exam.

This news article will provide all the information you need to have knowledge about the NEET Exam UG 2023 registration process, as well as some essential tips to help you prepare for the NEET exam.

Tentative Dates

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the tentative dates for the NEET Exam UG 2023 exam are as follows:

- The online application process begins: January 2023- The online application process ends: February 2023- Admit Card availability: April 2023- NEET Exam UG 2023 exam date: 7 May 2023- Result Declaration: June 2023

It's important to note that these dates are subject to change and will be confirmed by the NTA closer to the exam. Aspirants should keep an eye on the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

Fee and Eligibility

The NEET Exam UG 2023 exam fee is INR 1500 for General and OBC category candidates and INR 900 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or e-wallet.

To be eligible for the NEET Exam UG 2023 exam, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

- Must have passed 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects.- Must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

It's important to note that the NTA may change the eligibility criteria for the NEET Exam UG 2023 exam, and candidates should check the official website for the latest updates.

Tips to Study

Now that you're familiar with the registration process let's go over some tips to help you study for the NEET UG 2023 exam:

- Start early: As we mentioned earlier, the NEET Exam UG 2023 registration process will begin in January 2023. The examination will be held in May 2023. So, starting your preparation as early as possible is important to give yourself appropriate time to cover the entire NEET syllabus for the 2023 Exam and use NEET Mock Test Sample Papers 2023 for better results.

- Understand the exam pattern and syllabus: Make yourself familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus before you start preparing. This will surely help you understand the types of questions which could be asked and the topics you need to focus on.

- Use high-quality study materials: It's essential to use reliable and authentic study materials for your NEET UG 2023 exam preparation. Oswaal books is a leading and growing publisher of academic books and quality study materials for various competitive exams. They have published the best NEET Books for 2023 NEET Exams. They offer a range of study materials to suit different learning styles and preferences.

- Practice, practice, practice: The NEET UG 2023 exam is a multiple-choice exam, and practising is key to success. Solving NEET previous year question papers 2023 & NEET mock test Sample Papers 2023 will definitely help you get habitual with the exam format and test your knowledge.

- Stay well-rested and healthy: Taking care of your mental and physical health is crucial for your exam preparation. Make sure to get enough sleep, eat healthy, and regular exercises are a must. Avoid overloading with too much study, and take breaks to relax and recharge.

- Time management: The NEET UG 2023 exam is a 3-hour long exam with 180 multiple-choice questions. It's essential to manage your time effectively during the exam to ensure that you can attempt all the questions. Make a rough plan on how much time you want to allocate to each section and stick to it. Only spend a little bit of time on a single question, and if you get stuck, move on to the next question and come back to it later.

- Revise, revise, revise: Revising what you have learned is essential for exam preparation. Make sure to revise your notes, NEET Mock Test Sample Papers 2023 and other important study materials regularly and go over the key concepts, formulas, and facts.

Subject Wise Preparation Tips

Physics:

- Understand the concepts: The key to success in physics is a clear understanding of the fundamental concepts. Make sure you grasp the laws of motion, work and energy, waves, and optics.- Practice solving problems: Once you have a good understanding of the concepts, practice solving problems from various sources such as textbooks, past papers, and online resources. This will help you to develop your problem-solving skills and improve your speed.- Focus on the important topics: The NEET exam tends to focus on certain topics more than others. For example, mechanics, wave optics, and modern physics are usually given more weightage. Make sure you spend more time studying these topics.- Get a good textbook: Invest in a good physics textbook that covers all the important topics and provides a good balance of theory and problems.

Chemistry:

- Practice solving problems: Use various sources such as textbooks, past papers, and online resources to help you develop your problem-solving skills and improve your speed.- Focus on the important topics: The NEET exam tends to focus on certain topics more than others. For example, organic chemistry, chemical equilibrium, and thermodynamics are usually given more weightage. Make sure you spend more time studying these topics.- Get a good textbook: Invest in a good chemistry textbook that covers all the important topics and provides a good balance of theory and problems.

Biology:

- Understand the concepts: The key to success in biology is to have a clear understanding of the fundamental concepts. Make sure you have a solid grasp of the cell biology, genetics, ecology, and evolution.- Practice solving problems: Practice solving problems from various sources such as textbooks, past papers, and online resources to help you develop your problem-solving skills and improve your speed.- Focus on the important topics: The NEET exam tends to focus on certain topics more than others. For example, human physiology, ecology and genetics are usually given more weightage. Make sure you spend more time studying these topics.- Get a good textbook: Invest in a good biology textbook that covers all the important topics and provides a good balance of theory and problems.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NEET Exam UG 2023 registration process is soon to be opened, and it's important to be aware of the tentative dates, fees, and eligibility criteria. The use of high-quality study materials such as Oswaal books will significantly benefit your exam preparation. By following the tips provided in this news article and with the right approach and dedication, you'll achieve your goal of becoming a medical professional.

