NEET UG 2022 expected exam schedule: Will you get distracted or remain focused on 4 Things?

NEET UG is one of the dream exams for the students who seek admission to medical institutes after class 12.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has the responsibility to conduct this exam nationwide for all the aspirants.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the dates for NEET-UG 2022 will be released in January.

But this did not happen and now it is being considered that the dates for the NEET UG 2022 will be out by the first week of March.

If the dates will be out by the first week of March, then there are high chances that the exam will be conducted on any Sunday between the last week of June and the first week of July.

All these delays have created great havoc among the students who are preparing for this exam.

But the question here arises will the students remain focussed or get distracted by the crucial four things for the upcoming NEET exam.

Because the dates will be out anytime, students should divert their focus to preparation rather than worrying about the dates of the exam.

Below, are the details for all these four factors!

Will the students get distracted or stay focused on these things?

1. Are you studying 10-12 hours daily?

Students still have an ample amount of time in their hands to boost up their preparation for NEET UG 2022.

Therefore, students can easily devote a time frame of 10-12 hours for their preparation. Students need not worry about the exam dates and hamper their preparation.

Whenever the date of the exam will be out, they will be declared so sufficient time is given to the students. Therefore, this should not be a matter of concern for the students.

2. Have you made a schedule for syllabus completion?

Many students are waiting for the exact schedule for the NEET and still haven't designed their study timetable.

Students should understand the need of the hour because if the schedule is not made in time, then students won't be able to complete their syllabus in time.

Students should bifurcate their time properly to make a meticulous and achievable schedule for their preparation.

3. Are you balancing theory with question practice?

Students believe that they can easily crack NEET by knowing all the concepts without thorough practice.

But this will not land them anywhere. Students should not be distracted with this thing and devote equal time to theory and question practice.

Only this thing will help them to analyze whether they can apply the concepts learned properly or not. This will give them the required buffer time to work on the areas where they need more attention.

4. Are you writing mock tests every 2 weeks?

Mock tests are the crux for excelling in NEET-UG 2022. If you are ignoring mock practice sessions every two weeks then you are making things tough for you.

Make a habit to solve the mock tests. It will help them realize the typologies of questions that they will encounter on the day of the exam. To see better results, you can choose Oswaal NEET UG Solved Papers For 2022 Exam. Students will get different learning aspects from this:

* Chapter-wise and Topic-wise presentation

* Latest NEET Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Previous Questions to enable quick revision

* Previous Years' (1988-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Revision Notes: Concept based study material

* Analytical Report: Unit-wise questions distribution in each subject

* Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for NEET UG Solved Papers for Exam 2022, Click here

Moreover, they will get to know how to manage the exam pressure with time on the day of the exam.

.

Conclusion

NEET UG 2022 is the gateway for all the candidates to fulfill their dream of getting admission to medical institutes.

NTA will soon release the entire schedule on its official website.

Students should stay focused on the above-mentioned four things to excel in NEET-UG 2022.

For further updates, keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

All the Best!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor