Neisa Kolakhe Crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024 at Mrs. India Inc Season 5 Grand Finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: In a dazzling celebration of beauty, heritage, and empowerment, Neisa Kolakhe has been crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024 at the grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 5, held at the luxurious Rajasthali Resort & Spa.

Mrs. Femme International is a global pageant which will feature participation from over 40 countries. Its mission is to establish an inclusive platform that empowers married women from diverse backgrounds to share their stories, talents, and cultural heritage. The event seeks to inspire women to embrace their beauty and values while cultivating a supportive community that acknowledges their potential and creativity.

Mohini Sharma, the National Director of Mrs. India Inc, “Mrs. Femme International is more than just a pageant; it's a movement to empower married women and celebrate their unique journeys. With Neisa Kolakhe as our 2024 title-holder, we are excited to showcase the incredible strength, beauty, and talent of women from India on a global stage. Together, we are redefining the narrative of beauty and inspiring a new generation of empowered women.”

“I am deeply honoured to be crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024. Being crowned the inaugural winner of Mrs. Femme International is not merely an honour; it carries with it a significant responsibility. said Neisa Kolakhe. “This platform not only celebrates beauty but also empowers women to pursue their passions and make a difference in their communities. I look forward to representing India on an international level and inspiring others to embrace their unique journeys.”

The distinguished panel of judges included prominent figures from the pageant and empowerment community, such as Datin Sharon Too, Founder of MMW Group of Pageant Management; Candice Deborah Abrahams, Mrs. World 2016; Dr. Cherag Bambboat, Founder of Cherag's Magical Makeovers; Navdeep Kaur, Mrs. India World 2021; Marina Kamaeva, Mrs. Globe 2024; and Iryna Zhemchuhova, Mrs. European Nations 2023. Their expertise and insights guided the contestants through a rigorous selection process involving evaluations based on transformation, panel interviews, personal interviews, and stage performances.

Mrs. Femme International is committed to creating a nurturing environment for married women to flourish, encouraging them to share their stories, skills, and aspirations. The pageant aims to break stereotypes and redefine beauty by showcasing the strength, resilience, and creativity of women across the globe.

