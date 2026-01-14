NeoNiche Appoints Sheraz Hasan to Leadership Board to Accelerate APAC Expansion

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a leader in full-service experiential marketing, has grown to become a prominent player in the industry, known for blending innovative technology with creative brand experiences for prominent technology and B2C brands globally. NeoNiche has appointed Sheraz Hasan, former Head of Marketing for AWS across Asia Pacific & Japan, to its Leadership Board.

Sheraz brings a wealth of expertise in global marketing, GTM strategy, and scaling businesses in high-growth markets from his leadership role at Amazon Web Services (AWS). During his decade at AWS, Sheraz was instrumental in building and leading the marketing engine that propelled growth across the APJ and India regions. His appointment underscores the critical importance of the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore and ASEAN serving as a vital strategic hub and gateway for global brands seeking to connect with diverse, digitally-advanced audiences.

"Sheraz has a rare combination of large-scale platform marketing experience and deep expertise in the APJ and India markets. His insights on Account based marketing (ABM), ecosystem coverage and scaling into new regions will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO of NeoNiche.

Sheraz agrees, "NeoNiche is poised to redefine its category. I am excited to contribute my experience in building global marketing engines to help capture this opportunity and achieve hyper-growth. Success in today's landscape requires a nuanced understanding of both global scalability and key regional dynamics, particularly in high-potential markets like ASEAN."

His appointment reaffirms NeoNiche's commitment to strategic growth and the scaling of its innovative capabilities. NeoNiche Integrated Solutions is a rapidly growing, technology-driven agency that is setting benchmarks in experiential marketing by prioritizing creative engagement and global expansion by catering to a global audience.

