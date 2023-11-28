Nepalese businesses eye investment prospects in Ayodhya, expecting large footfall

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Seeing the possibility of a large number of devotees coming from Nepal after the newly built Ram Temple is open to the public, Nepali businesses are keen on investing in Ayodhya City.

Nepalese individuals and businesses are showing interest in investing in Ayodhya, as mentioned Nepal's ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma.

In an interview with ANI, the envoy said "Although the Nepalese government is not currently involved but private businesses from Nepal have already invested, and more are in the process of doing so in Ayodhya."

The currently available properties in Ayodhya are insufficient for the expected increase in demand, especially after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in early 2024.

He emphasised that once the temple is inaugurated, there's an anticipation of a significant influx of Nepalese devotees visiting Ayodhya, likening it to a swarm of devotees.

"For decades, there has been a tradition among Nepali people to visit Ayodhya, where they perform rituals and take soil (procession) from the sacred land to fulfil the marriage rituals of Ram and Sita in Janakpur in Nepal," he told ANI.

The Nepal envoy Shankar Sharma said, "I think this inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya will give a very strong and positive message to all Nepali people because I'm sure when this is inaugurated, almost everybody in Nepal would like to come and visit this place. So that will also, I think, have very significant and vital importance in strengthening Nepal-India relationship."

Sharma stressed that Ram Temple is "extremely important" to Nepal. He noted that hundreds of thousands of people from Nepal will visit Ayodhya every year in the future.

Top Nepalese government officials, including the President and Prime Minister, are expected to be invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22 next year.

Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

