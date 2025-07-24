Netenrich Deepens India Commitment with Strategic BFSI Win and New Mumbai Office

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Netenrich, a leader in outcome-driven security operations, today announced a new customer engagement with Nuvama Group (NSE:BSE - Nuvama), one of India's leading Wealth Management firms. This engagement, focused on transforming security operations, coincides with the opening of Netenrich's new office in Mumbai, which will serve as a hub for the company's focus on India's financial services sector.

This engagement with Nuvama Group is a landmark example of Netenrich's strategic focus on the Indian BFSI sector. It signals a significant step in the company's regional growth strategy and reflects its commitment to delivering adaptive, intelligence-driven security tailored to India's regulated financial sector.

The move deepens Netenrich's investment in India, transitioning from a long-standing R&D and engineering presence to a direct, customer-facing operation. With years of experience delivering outcome-based security for complex enterprise environments, the company is now focused on bringing its proven model to India's financial sector.

"Our expansion into Mumbai marks a critical step in our commitment to securing India's financial sector," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "Legacy SIEMs and fragmented XDR tools are no match for today's GenAI-enabled threats. Financial leaders need a modern, data-driven security model that delivers measurable outcomes, not more alerts. Our considerable advantage is our foundation on the Google SecOps Enterprise platform, where our Adaptive MDR offering combines powerful technology with deep domain expertise. This enables institutions move from reactive defense to intelligent, outcome-driven security operations."

To address these modern challenges, Nuvama Group is strengthening its overall security posture by deploying Netenrich Adaptive MDR (Managed Detection and Response), a data- first, intelligence-driven service that combines proactive threat detection, continuous risk assessment, and automated response capabilities.

"We've reached a point where proactive, intelligence-driven security is no longer optional," said Harsh Jha, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Nuvama Group. "Netenrich brought the technical depth and operational clarity we were looking for, not just in tooling, but in execution. They understood what we needed and responded with practical solutions."

This new customer engagement is a cornerstone of Netenrich's broader regional vision. The Mumbai location will serve as a hub for sales, field engineering, and client engagement, complementing the company's existing technology centers in Hyderabad, Bhimavaram, and Bengaluru.

The new office is located at:

Netenrich Technologies Private Limited,

G Block, Plot C 59, 11th Floor, Platina, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400051, India

Netenrich plans to expand its local team and deepen its collaborations with cloud providers and compliance experts as it grows its India presence. With increasing demand for cybersecurity talent and expertise in India's BFSI space, the company expects Mumbai to play a critical role in its regional strategy.

Netenrich's approach also aligns with India's evolving regulatory landscape. It's Adaptive MDR solution helps BFSI institutions address mandates from key regulators such as RBI, SEBI, and CERT-In by combining contextual threat monitoring, automated response, and compliance-ready reporting.

