Netplace Launches Cisco Center of Excellence in Mumbai, Revolutionizing Hybrid Work Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: With 25 years of industry leadership in data networks and cybersecurity, Netplace Technologies proudly announces the opening of The Netplace Cisco Center of Excellence (CoE) in Mumbai.

Netplace is now recognized as West India's top IT partner providing a dedicated hands on demonstration space for Cisco's innovative hybrid workplace solutions. Customers can experience Cisco Meraki's cutting-edge cross-architecture solutions on a dynamic platform that ushers in a new era of innovation and collaboration.

The Netplace Cisco CoE is positioned to bring a roundabout transformation in the market for hybrid work solutions. The space has been created to meet the ever changing and growing needs of companies in the constantly evolving digital landscape.

"We always aim to equip businesses to embrace the future of work through innovation. The launch of our Cisco Centre of Excellence is a huge milestone in our journey to deliver transformative IT solutions that drive business growth and success," says Dhaval Doshi, CEO of Netplace.

Features of the Netplace Cisco Center of Excellence for Hybrid Work Solutions include:

* Immersive experience: Through immersive demonstrations and hands-on experiences, customers can learn about Cisco's state of the art solutions and obtain essential insights into the revolutionary potential of hybrid work spaces.

* Customized Solutions: With the Cisco CoE's multi-serviced offerings, businesses can navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape effortlessly. These customizable solutions are designed to address real-world challenges, including security and IoT concerns, to ensure optimal performance.

* Advanced Technologies: The Netplace Cisco CoE features the latest solutions from Cisco Meraki, empowering businesses to remain at the forefront of technological innovation.

Bringing 25 years of IT expertise, Netplace has established itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking to leverage technology for innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving landscape. Netplace offers tailored solutions to meet each client's specific needs, from robust network architecture to implementing advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring enhanced security and resilience.

To learn more about the Netplace Cisco Centre of Excellence for Hybrid Work Solutions, please visit www.netplace.in

