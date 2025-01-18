BusinessWire India

San Diego [United States] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18: Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, announced the close of a $90 million Series D round led by Point72 Private Investments with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital. The capital infusion will accelerate the company's growth trajectory through strategic investment in R&D, enhanced go-to-market investments, and aggressive global expansion, solidifying Netradyne as a global industry leader in commercial fleet technology.

The traditional approach to driver performance and fleet safety is obsolete. Netradyne is pioneering a new era of driver-focused technology backed by over 18 billion vision-analyzed driving miles. Netradyne's Driver*i is the only solution that can positively recognize good driving behavior. By reinforcing good driving behavior with revolutionary technology, fleets experience reduced accidents, improved driver retention, lower insurance costs, improved tracking and productivity, and better fleet performance.

"The successful completion of our Series D funding round is a significant milestone for Netradyne and a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision and innovative approach to AI-powered fleet safety solutions," said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder at Netradyne. "This funding provides us with the resources to accelerate growth, expand our technology capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide. With this support, we are poised to scale our innovations globally, deepen our impact, and continue advancing safety and efficiency across the transportation industry, redefining what's possible for fleets and communities alike."

"Investing in Netradyne is about believing in safer roads and supporting professional drivers," said Sri Chandrasekar, Managing Partner at Point72 Private Investments. "Since our initial investment in 2018, we've witnessed Netradyne's impressive growth and believe their technology is well-positioned not only to empower fleet managers but also to foster a culture of safe driving. We are excited to continue our partnership with Avneesh and the Netradyne team as they advance their mission to transform the global transportation industry."

Netradyne's solutions offer a comprehensive and accurate driver performance assessment by analyzing 100% of drive-time data. Powered by advanced AI, Driver*i delivers unparalleled accuracy in identifying both positive and negative driving behaviors, fostering trust and enabling effective in-cab coaching. In addition to promoting safer driving, these capabilities help fleets shield drivers from false claims, minimize collisions and insurance costs, optimize productivity, and simplify compliance management.

This funding comes on the heels of exciting growth. Since its founding in 2015, Netradyne now reaches over 3,000 customers and over 450,000 active subscribers, serving customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and India, with planned expansion throughout Europe and Japan. Netradyne's customers include some of the biggest names in global online retail, food and beverage, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, field services, passenger transit, and construction.

