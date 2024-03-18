NETREACH Paves the Way for Comprehensive Sexual Healthcare with Counselling Services

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: In a move towards holistic sexual healthcare, NETREACH.co.in, a leading sexual healthcare website, proudly shares the provision of its counselling services. The platform offers a range of counselling services addressing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) testing, and sexual health counselling.

Sexual health is an integral component of overall well-being, and NETREACH recognizes the importance of providing accessible and professional counselling services to address the diverse needs of its users. With its counselling services, the platform aims to empower individuals to take charge of their sexual health and well-being.

One of the primary focuses of the counselling services is the facilitation and provision of HIV and STI testing counselling. Given the rising prevalence of these infections globally, early detection and intervention are crucial. The counselling services at NETREACH are designed to educate clients who visit the website about the importance of regular testing, provide support during the testing process, and offer guidance on managing the psychological and emotional aspects of receiving test results.

Counsellors at NETREACH are also equipped to address the stigma surrounding HIV and STIs, ensuring that users feel comfortable seeking guidance and support. Timely counselling not only helps in coping with potential diagnoses but also plays a pivotal role in prevention and spreading awareness.

Post diagnosis counselling is equally a crucial component of the services provided through NETREACH. The burden of an HIV/STI diagnosis, primarily due to the stigma created, sometimes creates a hindrance and hesitance for people to avail ART and medication for STIs for treatment. This gap between positive diagnosis and getting people linked to treatment is also addressed by NETREACH's counsellors who encourage these newly diagnosed individuals about the importance of getting on treatment, adhering to the treatment, and building a human connection which dispels the stigma and myths surrounding HIV/STI testing and treatment.

Beyond counselling for HIV/STI testing, NETREACH also provides counselling services that focus on enhancing overall sexual health. This includes discussions on safe practices, communication within relationships, and educational resources to promote a positive and informed approach to sexual well-being.

The counselling services for sexual health are designed to empower individuals with knowledge and skills that contribute to healthier relationships and a more fulfilling life. The goal is to break down barriers surrounding sexual education and create a platform where users can seek guidance without judgment.

Pooja, the counsellor from NETREACH, mentions, "We deal with a variety of cases that deal with stigma related to getting tested for HIV and STI, getting people linked to ART and STI related treatment, and provision of counselling services for sexual health. Our major focus now is to encourage people to speak more actively and uninhibitedly about their sexual health issues as this can help in diagnosing any STIs and at the same time breaking the taboo regarding sexual health."

