Nettlinx Ltd. Reports Robust Earnings for Q3FY25, PAT Jumps 470.9 Percent YoY

New Delhi [India], January 18: Nettlinx Ltd. (BSE: 511658), Nettlinx provides a comprehensive suite of network solutions, including Internet services, Network Management, Data Center and Co-Location Services and Enterprise Mailing Solutions. Its primary revenue comes from business IT services, which encompass software development, consulting, & package implementation. Nettlinx Ltd provides B2B dedicated Internet Leased Lines (1:1) through a network built on world-class technology. Provides advanced Managed Network Services to enterprises in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. It Operates through a direct presence in over 93 locations.

In its board meeting held on Friday, 17th January 2025, it approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2024.

Financial Highlights (Consolidated Nos)

Particulars (Rs. Lakhs) Q3FY25 Q3FY24 YoY% Revenue from Operations 896.3 637.8 40.5% EBITDA* 271.8 225.8 20.4% EBITDA Margin (%) 30.3% 35.4% (510) bps PAT 671.0 117.5 470.9% PAT Margin % 74.9% 18.4% 5,650 bps

For quarter three ended 31 December 2024, revenue from operations grew by 40.5% from Rs. 637.8 Lakhs in Q3FY24 to Rs. 896.3 Lakhs in Q3FY25. EBITDA increased by 20.4% from Rs. 225.8 Lakhs in Q3FY24 to Rs. 271.8 Lakhs in Q3FY25. EBITDA margins decreased by 510 bps from 35.4% in Q3FY24 to 30.3% in Q3FY25. PAT increased by 470.9% from Rs. 117.5 Lakhs in Q3FY24 to Rs. 671.0 Lakhs in Q3FY25. PAT margin improved by 5,650 bps in Q3FY25.

About Nettlinx Limited:

Nettlinx, an Internet, IT/ITES infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group, traces its origins back to the inception of ISP (Internet Service Provider) operations in 1994. With its headquarters in Hyderabad, the company has expanded its presence to encompass over 93 locations in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Nettlinx holds the foremost position as the preferred choice for consumers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing cutting-edge services in cable and wireless Internet access, web design, portal development, web hosting, server co-location, network management, and e-commerce solutions. With its advanced connectivity services, the company adeptly meets the needs of multi-location enterprises, ensuring smooth operation for applications like live video streaming, mailing, and web services.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should” or “will.”

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of the financial, software and real estate industries, from future integration of businesses, and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

