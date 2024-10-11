Network Planning Group assesses 5 infrastructrure projects under PM Gati Shakti

New Delhi [India] October 11 : The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti in its 81st meeting assessed five infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) .

The meeting was led by Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur on October 10, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated in a statement on Friday.

The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The NPG assessed the Vrindavan bypass in Uttar Pradesh which is a greenfield project involving the construction of a 16.75 km Vrindavan Bypass. It connects NH-44 to the Yamuna Expressway.

This project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Vrindavan by providing a direct route between NH-44 and Yamuna Expressway, significantly reducing travel time from 1.5 hours to 15 minutes.

The project is expected to enhance connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and industrial growth in the region. Upon completion, it will play a crucial role in improving regional accessibility and fostering socio-economic development, the statement added.

The NPG also evaluated Sandalpur-Badi road in Madhya Pradesh. A greenfield/brownfield project involving the construction of a 4-lane highway on the Sandalpur- Badi Road, part of NH-146B, spanning 142.26 km in Madhya Pradesh.

The project aims to improve connectivity between Indore and Jabalpur, promoting smoother traffic flow and alleviating congestion, especially in Bhopal.

Junnar-Taleghar road brownfield project which involves road upgrade of a 55.94 km stretch from Junnar to Taleghar in Pune, Maharashtra was also evaluated.

The key objective of the project is to enhance connectivity between Bhimashankar, Junnar, Bankarphata, and NH-61, enhancing the movement of cargo and passengers.

The NPG further assessed the Bhimashankar-Rajgurunagar road brownfield project which aims to improve the road infrastructure over a 60.45 km stretch in Pune, Maharashtra.

The project is essential for improving connectivity between Bhimashankar and Rajgurunagar, facilitating the smooth movement of cargo and passengers, thus enhancing economic activities and access to markets.

The NPG assessed the New Integrated Terminal Building and Allied Infrastructure project in the Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir.

This brownfield project involves the construction of a new integrated terminal building and allied infrastructure at Srinagar Airport in Budgam.

The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building across 71,500 square meters of area, accommodating 2,900 peak hours of passenger traffic and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers.

Additional works include the extension of the apron with new parking bays, city-side parking facilities, and the construction of residential quarters for AAI staff and CISF barracks.

