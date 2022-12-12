Never Stop Challenging: The All-New BMW S 1000 RR Launched

The all-new version of BMW Motorrad's heavily popular super sport bike - the BMW S 1000 RR - has debuted in India today. Launched as a completely built-up unit, the bike is available for bookings throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network in India. Deliveries will commence from February 2023 onwards.

In a strong competitive segment, the RR is benchmark, a favourite amongst racing enthusiasts seeking the thrill of speed. Ever since its introduction in 2009, each generation has redefined the rules of play, and this tradition continues with the new RR. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR surpasses its forerunners thanks to comprehensive updates to the engine, suspension, chassis, aerodynamics, design and assistance systems. Engineering enhancements in multiple spheres have successfully resulted in making the best even better! Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The S 1000 RR embodies true BMW Motorrad racing DNA. On the racetrack or on the road, RR means never coming in second place, but always riding ahead. RR riders love the adrenaline of performance and push themselves to the limit. Armed with more engine power, a sharper design, improved aerodynamics and numerous innovations in handling dynamics, the all-new S 1000 RR is revving to go. It will undoubtedly reconfirm its credible pole position as a class winner and inspire riders to never stop challenging." The ex-showroom prices are as follows:The BMW S 1000 RR: Rs 20,25,000The BMW S 1000 RR Pro: Rs 22,15,000The BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport: Rs 24,45,000 *Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. The dynamic design of the new RR is supported by three attractive colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Passion and Light White Uni / M Motorsport (with M Package). Riders can further customise with two optional packages - Dynamic and M. Dynamic Package lifts the riding experience with Dynamic Damping Control, Riding Modes Pro, Heated Grips and Cruise Control. M Package (available for Pro M Sport variant) uplifts the racing character with special paintwork Light White Uni / M Motorsport, M Carbon Wheels, M Sport Seat, M Brake Calipers Blue, Fuel Filler Cap Black and M Rider Footrest System. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR.The 100 per cent new design of the RR impresses with its extremely compact layout and super-sporty appeal that creates perfect harmony for the road and racetrack. The front has a completely revamped look with a higher windscreen, side winglets and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. These elements further optimise aerodynamics and help in maintaining the top speed. Newly added M winglets, as on the M RR, generate aerodynamic downforce and thus additional load on front wheel. This brings advantages such as - reducing the bike's tendency to do a wheelie, increasing cornering stability and faster lap times. The redesigned upper and lower tail sections appear lighter and sportier. New changes at the rear also include the hump cover for pillion seat in 'monoposto' look (optional) and a shorter, detachable license plate holder. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with an advanced 4-cylinder water/oil-cooled engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology that sets a new benchmark in terms of performance, torque and rideability. The 999cc engine generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power (3 hp more than the previous model). Despite an increase in peak output, the usable engine speed range is significantly broader and more fulsome - the maximum engine speed is 14,600 rpm. The new airbox, as on the M RR, features variable intake funnels that optimise charge change and power generation, especially at high engine speeds. The 6-speed gearbox allows ease of engagement, no slippage and precise shifts. The race-tuned anti-hopping clutch with self-reinforcement reduces engine braking and significantly increases safety - especially during braking manoeuvres with simultaneous downshifts. Gear Shift Assistant Pro enables upshifting without clutch actuation and offers perfect acceleration without interrupting traction. It has improved to implement shift request via a torque model and thus enables shifts in all operating ranges. The RR is fitted with four modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. The optional 'Pro Modes' offer Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3 setting in addition. For the perfect race starts, riders can activate Launch Control by pressing the start button for more than three seconds during standstill. Pit Lane Limiter enables speed limiting when passing through the pit lane. Hill Start Control Pro facilitates starting on gradients. The new feature of Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) is the Slide Control function. Thanks to the new steering angle sensor, it allows the rider to select two preset drift angles for the traction control system when accelerating out of bends. Up to the respective leaning angle, the system allows slippage at the rear wheel when accelerating out of a bend, thus enabling rear wheel drift. When the preset steering angle value is reached, system intervenes, reduces slip and stabilises the motorcycle. The bike's advanced narrow 'Flex Frame' is further improvised. The heart of the chassis is still the aluminium bridge frame which has received several apertures in the side sections optimising flexibility laterally. One-piece rear swinging arm with underslung sections and the rear wheel is easier to remove and install. The suspension strut is now height-adjustable for custom adjustments. The adjustability of the swinging arm pivot point and the height of the rear end is due to the use of the M Chassis Kit. The new suspension geometry not only improves riding precision, but also increases target accuracy and provides clearer feedback from the front wheel. The bike can be equipped with electronically controlled Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) to adjust damping to Road, Dynamic, Race, For Race Pro 1-3. M Brakes are offered as standard on the new BMW S 1000 RR. The supremely effective ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro 'Slick' setting functions ensure perfect braking. As in the predecessor model, the upside-down fork with a slide tube diameter of 45 mm offers a high degree of brake stability as well as a stable response. This generation boasts multiple innovations in Coloured TFT Screen and electrical / electronic system. The new instrument cluster has an optimised display of the rev counter. It has a dashed area and a solid red area controlled by the engine control unit. As a new comfort function, the last selected screen appears on start. Moreover, factory setting can be seen in a pie chart with new representation of ABS setting options. The instrument cluster has four screens to suit rider needs. Pure Ride screen provides all necessary information for normal operation on road, while the three Core screen displays - CORE Screen 1, CORE Screen 2 and CORE Screen 3 - are designed for the racetrack. CORE Screen 1 focus is on the round rotational-speed sensor, lean angle sensor, DTC and brake secondary indicator. CORE Screen 2 focus is on the round rotational-speed sensor and lap timer including best lap. CORE Screen 3 focus is on bar rotational-speed sensor with lean angle display and lap timer including best lap. Standard equipment has been expanded to include the lighter M battery and USB charging socket. Smart wiring harness enables fast removal of the number plate holder.

