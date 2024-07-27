New Aadhaar Rules: Aadhaar Registration Numbers No Longer Accepted from October 1, Says Central Government

From October 1, the use of an Aadhaar registration number for filing income tax returns or applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN) will no longer be accepted. The central government has decided to discontinue this facility. Since 2017, applicants have been able to use their Aadhaar registration number as an alternative for filing tax returns or applying for a PAN. However, this option will no longer be available.

Reason for the Decision

The decision to discontinue the Aadhaar registration number option stems from concerns that multiple PANs could be created using a single Aadhaar registration number, leading to potential misuse.

Difference Between Aadhaar and Aadhaar Registration Number

An Aadhaar number is a 12-digit identification number, while an Aadhaar registration number is a 14-digit number given when an Aadhaar application is filed. The registration number includes the date and time of the application submission.