New-Age Careers in Events & Experiential Marketing: Bhavan's College MSEED Unveils BMAT Scholarship Worth ₹1 Lakh

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Bhavan's College Management School of Events & Experiential Design (MSEED) offering Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Event Management, has announced its Scholarship Exam - BMAT (Bhavan's MSEED Aptitude Test) for the academic year 2026-27.

BMAT is designed for students aspiring to build a specialised career in Event Management and Experiential Marketing, an industry that is rapidly growing and increasingly seeking skilled, creative professionals.

BMAT 2025-26 Schedule

For Master's Programs (MBA-equivalent in Event Management & Experiential Marketing):

- Round 1:

* December 20, 2025: Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi

* December 21, 2025: Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore

- Round 2:

* January 31, 2026: Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi

* February 1, 2026: Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore

For Bachelor's Programs (Bachelors in Event Management):

- Round 1:

* March 21, 2026: Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi

* March 22, 2026: Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore

Round 2:

* April 18, 2026: Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi

* April 19, 2026: Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore

BMAT will offer meritorious students scholarships and financial support to pursue specialised education in event management and experience design.

The programs at Bhavan's College MSEED are designed for MBA aspirants in marketing who want to specialise in the fast-growing events and experiential sector rather than pursue a generic management degree. The institution offers degree programs with specialisations in Global Business Events & Experiential Marketing, E-Sports & Sports Events, Tourism & Cultural Events, Concerts & Live Entertainment, and Wedding Planning & Wedding Design. These specialisations equip students to work closely with brands and businesses to conceptualise and execute high-impact experiences that drive sales, engagement and brand recall.

Announcing the BMAT scholarship exam, Jimmy Chaudhary, CEO & Co-Founder, Bhavan's College MSEED, said, "The next decade of marketing will belong to those who can create memorable experiences, not just memorable ads. Through BMAT, we want to identify passionate young minds from across the country and give them access to world-class, specialised education in events and experiential marketing. Our vision with MSEED is to take raw creative energy and shape it into industry-ready talent that can plan, manage and design impactful experiences from day one. We aim to rewarding career in Event Management and Experiential Marketing, with merit-based scholarships of up to ₹1,00,000 being offered to deserving candidates."

The events and experiential marketing industry in India is currently witnessing a strong surge, with brands increasingly moving beyond traditional advertising and turning to live events, on-ground activations, immersive experiences and IP-based properties to connect with their audiences according to. This growth has brought to light a clear shortage of talented professionals who not only understand marketing and communication but can also think out of the box, handle real-time challenges and create engaging experiences that deliver measurable results. In this environment, a specialised degree in Event Management and Experiential Marketing offers a strong alternative to a conventional MBA. Bhavan's MSEED was created precisely to bridge this talent gap.

As part of the Bhavan's MSEED learning ecosystem, students get the opportunity to work on live projects and large-format events through Group EVA - the parent event and experiential company associated with the institution. Students shall be involved in major concerts, festivals, corporate events and brand activations under the guidance of industry professionals, giving them hands-on exposure even before they graduate. This strong industry connects, combined with curated internships, on-the-job training and 100% placement assistance, ensures that graduates step into the job market as confident, work-ready professionals.

Bhavan's MSEED invites students who are keen to explore careers in Event Management, Experiential Marketing and allied domains to appear for BMAT and take their first step towards becoming part of this dynamic industry.

Media Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact

Tasneem Limbdiwala

tasneem@mseededucation.com

About Bhavan's College MSEED:

MSEED, The Management School of Events & Experiential Design, is a creative business institute designed for the next generation of storytellers, strategists, producers, and brand builders. Located at Bhavan's College (Autonomous), Andheri West, and affiliated with Mumbai University, MSEED merges academic credibility with real industry access. The institution offers Bachelor's and Master's Degree programs in Events with specialisations such as Global Business Events & Experiential Marketing, E-Sports & Sports Events, Tourism & Cultural Events, Concerts & Live Entertainment, and Wedding Planning & Wedding Design.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834918/BMAT_scholarship_exam.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834919/Bhavans_College_MSEED_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor