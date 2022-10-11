New Age Mompreneurs (NAM) announces Diwali Edit exhibition for all your Diwali gifting needs!

Diwali is a time of festivities and celebration and most importantly, shopping! With the markets flooded with options of gifts, one often wonders how to choose the best gifts for loved ones. This year, the New Age Mompreneurs (NAM) brings to you a one-stop shop for all your Diwali gifting needs!

After the roaring success of the Rakhi Edit, the community is back with their Diwali Edit. Spread over two days, on October 14th and 15th, this #MomLed exhibition shall feature a range of mompreneurs and their products and services.

The categories being showcased cover fashion- both kids and adults, bakery and other edible products like pickles, spices, spreads and sweets, jewellery, soaps, home decor like candles, art work, incense, furnishing and other decorative items, as well as a range of kids' products like DIY kits, books and exploration boxes.

The exhibition shall be at Aga Khan Hall and has already begun generating interest in the media, both social and print.

NAM brings together Mompreneurs in a close-knit community with the aim of helping them achieve their aspirations. The community also provides a platform for business networking and promotion of the Mompreneurs' products and services. The members of this community offer products and services in a variety of categories from baking to decor to doctors and lawyers to activity classes, to name just a few.

The community comprises of over 200 members and was started by Ankita Gupta, someone who strongly believes in the values of community building. She is the founder/co-founder of several communities like 3G - Women expat community with over 900 members, SDP - South Delhi Playdates with over 400 members, Delhi Mums & Dads with over 2000 members and Co-founder of ; a portal for kids' activities.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor