New-age Programs Poised to Disrupt Management Education

New Delhi [India], June 19: Over the last few years, there has been increasing consensus between industry experts and recruitment leaders that a whopping 90% of the country's B-School graduates are unemployable. Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) elaborated that this is because of "lack of quality control and infrastructure, low-paying jobs through campus placement and poor faculty are the major reasons for India's unfolding B-school disaster." The other major problem is the outdated curriculum, which is still focused on teaching obsolete and theoretical business concepts with no emphasis on practical learning. A recent Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) campus workforce trends 2024 study went on to reveal that even attrition rates remain an area of concern among MBA graduates, especially among entry-level jobs for top-tier campuses.

Both reports highlight the significant need for educational institutions to equip students with the multifaceted skills to succeed in today's dynamic market and tech-first business ecosystem. Unfortunately, traditional MBA programs are built and continue to be taught by academic scholars who can only impart theoretical knowledge of business principles. While institutions are attempting to teach practical skills through case studies, more often than not, these are insufficient to prepare graduates to thrive in the fast-paced world of business.

Future leaders need to know the core fundamentals of business and develop a deep understanding of technology and how that can be leveraged to operate at 10x efficiency. Unfortunately, most MBA programs today are still too theoretical or archaic or lack enough industry exposure and real-world problem-solving, resulting in graduates who find it hard to get compelling job opportunities or lack the necessary job skills.

The need of the hour is a practical-first, industry-integrated, and tech-enabled management program that tackles the challenges plaguing the b-school industry head-on. The recently launched Scaler School of Business (SSB) is offering one such program that is working towards bridging this quality gap. It is India's first business school built by industry leaders for future industry leaders, offering a meticulously crafted curriculum that mirrors the realities of modern tech and innovation-driven businesses.

Scaler School of Business's full-time Postgraduate Program in Management and Technology (PGP-MT) offers a unique blend of theoretical rigour and practical application. Learners will benefit from industry-driven evaluations, case studies from partner companies, immersive internships, and exposure to trending technologies like AI and allied industries, making them ten times more efficient in their jobs and tech-enabled than the average MBA graduate.

Additionally, the Scaler Innovation Lab, an incubator on campus, has been set up and will be accessible to SSB learners. This platform will allow them to build and present prototypes, products, apps, MVPs, and more, providing a unique opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial and innovative skills to the country's top investment firms and raise funds to fuel their entrepreneurial dreams. These unique features of SSB are designed to hone the skills of learners and set them on a path to professional success.

The program is designed for both technical and non-technical job opportunities, suited for working professionals with few years of experience or even freshers straight out of college. The founding cohort will have an intake of approximately 75 students, who will be handpicked and will commence in August 2024.

The Scaler team works with more than 900 employer-partners internationally, including the top names in every tech sector like Google, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Meta, Flipkart, Zomato, Airtel, Wells Fargo, PayPal and others, who regularly hire Scaler alums, and these existing relationships will be leveraged to help SSB learners build sustainable careers.

Scaler School of Business's campus is located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, and the same campus also houses the Scaler School of Technology. This allows varied and unique collaboration opportunities between management and technology professionals and enables a wholesome learning experience for both groups of learners.

For more information: https://www.scaler.com/school-of-business/

