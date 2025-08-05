New BGMI Redeem Codes Drop for August 5 - Available for a Limited Time Only

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: KRAFTON India has released the latest batch of redeem codes for its widely played online game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Today's reward features the Shady Minion Set, a unique cosmetic outfit available for a limited time. Each code can only be redeemed by 10 users, so players are encouraged to act quickly to secure their drop.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DRZBZCKX3P48SK6Q

2. DRZCZQ5ETN8MSGNH

3. DRZDZW3QG6PKN9MU

4. DRZEZNM889RGT9VN

5. DRZFZ5QQQKTUMXNH

6. DRZGZU7TFR3GRM4V

7. DRZHZMFEJ73TPHBJ

8. DRZIZ3N3S4GEU7GF

9. DRZJZJB5E6CKVMTU

10. DRZKZ4QMMFNRQMTT

11. DRZLZ49DN3RXB9FN

12. DRZMZFVG9JKECPFG

13. DRZNZMJSM894ACAU

14. DRZOZVQKEFNS8FB5

15. DRZPZDQEWGTRQFG8

16. DRZQZW4EWU7KDEGK

17. DRZRZC9VW53N68FH

18. DRZVZVUMGJN6SPTP

19. DRZTZCGQMG4AD7D7

20. DRZUZFES6P54C73Q

21. DRZBAZSS6UFQ8EG3

22. DRZBBZMM9SGPNDTU

23. DRZBCZFXN7EFMPKF

24. DRZBDZEGBXPXDNWN

25. DRZBEZBEH9BPH7EH

26. DRZBFZD49V4CM6P5

27. DRZBGZMFCD8BUVNA

28. DRZBHZN3ARGWF5KJ

29. DRZBIZHAXU5R33AU

30. DRZBJZGEERWHEBFF

31. DRZBKZRUWPQ3DDE4

32. DRZBLZ8C8FDHMDXC

33. DRZBMZJ9PKXTXC73

34. DRZBNZJSHUENV4E4

35. DRZBOZUDSHGDSWDP

36. DRZBPZ7J7VPE9MT3

37. DRZBQZWGCH7V3VHE

38. DRZBRZ394746FR34

39. DRZBVZ6859MBRPJU

40. DRZBTZBAFHFJXMKU

41. DRZBUZCX7SXE3TM5

42. DRZCAZNUD7FRJX77

43. DRZCBZ6X55MR8668

44. DRZCCZ87A8S9GSKB

45. DRZCDZQJXC3DN87W

46. DRZCEZRKDJVACWRE

47. DRZCFZJ956KCKW7A

48. DRZCGZK6AE9E3B4V

49. DRZCHZR4V7BE679K

50. DRZCIZ6BKMHEWKH7

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

