New BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Models Feature the Iconic Work of Keith Haring from a Very Special Event

New Delhi [India], October 7: Swatch revolutionized the watch industry in 1983 and continues to bring fun, innovation, joy and positive provocation to the world. The revolution began as it has continued, with a pioneering attitude and the idea that everything is possible.

On September 20, 1984, Swatch hosted the first ever World Breakdance Championship in New York City. It was a magical moment of street culture bringing together the sports, art and music that have been a part of the Swatch DNA from the very beginning.

Groundbreaking, boundary pushing, innovative, filled with joy and creativity: The event at the Roxy in NYC was a moment of pure 'Swatchitude' and showed what can happen when you give people time, space and freedom to express themselves. No pressure, no medals at stake, just creativity and the chance to truly BREAK FREE.

The event was promoted in a similarly freestyle way. Buzz spread organically and by word of mouth following the distribution of the event poster all over the city. Created by iconic street artist Keith Haring, the poster captured the essence of the event-as well as the zeitgeist-and was created especially for Swatch. Such was his enthusiasm for the event that Keith Haring appeared as a judge on the panel, helping select the eventual winners who received a unique Swatch.

Looking back to the Swatch World Breakdance Championship in 1984 and celebrating the creativity that time, space and freedom bring, at Swatch we're excited to look forward as we invite you to BREAK FREE and express yourself! The Swatch BREAK FREE Collection shows that Swatch has all the right moves, uniting past, present and future, sports, art and music, time, space and freedom.

The watches in the collection are presented as BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? models. The square case and dial provide the perfect frame for the designs and the modern materials ensure these Swiss-made, water-resistant watches are light, smooth and comfortable to wear as well as vibrant and eye-catching. As with all BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? watches, there is a hidden design element on the battery cover on the case back. In this case it is Keith Haring's famous hand-drawn

At the 1984 event, performers, musicians, judges and audience members were able to BREAK FREE from their everyday lives and spend a moment together that defined the times, put Swatch on the map as a creative force and left lasting memories of a magical moment in street culture. It was a moment that only Swatch could create and its impact-just like the art of Keith Haring-is still felt today.

At Swatch, we're excited to give you the time, space and freedom to BREAK FREE and express yourself fully. It's time to make moves!

The Swatch BREAK FREE Collection is available in Swatch stores worldwide and online at swatch.com from October 3, 2024.

Stay tuned for more moves to come.

Positive provocation and joie de vivre made in Switzerland: since its founding in 1983, Swatch has shaken up the watch industry. Thanks to its striking designs which always reflect the zeitgeist, Swatch is one of the leading watch manufacturers and the most sought-after brands in the world and has always stayed true to itself. The company surprises again and again, whether it be with regularly released new models or special collections. The revolutionary way in which Swatch thinks and acts has always been evident with its early involvement in action sports, such as BMX, skateboarding and surfing. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai embodies the brand's love of art and brings together artists from around the world.

