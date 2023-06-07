New Book ‘D2C Growth Blueprint’ Unveils Actionable Roadmap to Scale Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Brands Efficiently

New Delhi (India), June 7: Rohit Uttamchandani, a renowned expert in growth strategy consulting, has launched “D2C Growth Blueprint: An Actionable Roadmap to Efficiently Scale Your D2C Brand to 10,000 Orders a Month, Within a Year of Starting up.”

The comprehensive guide provides early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) founders and growth teams with the knowledge and strategies needed to achieve rapid and sustainable growth in today’s competitive market.

Rohit, the book’s author, has successfully worked with numerous brands across various sectors and has helped them develop winning growth strategies, scale their brand presence, and leverage media and technology to achieve their business goals. Understanding how daunting building a successful D2C brand, especially in the early days, can be, Rohit wanted to create an extensive handbook that would help entrepreneurs navigate this crucial phase and lay a strong foundation for growth.

“As a growth strategy consulting firm, we’ve partnered with multiple early-stage D2C brands, helping them successfully scale. However, with thousands of such brands out there, we faced a pressing question: “How can we help all of these brands at scale?” That’s when the idea of creating this blueprint was born. I wrote ‘D2C Growth Blueprint’ to provide early-stage D2C founders with a comprehensive manual to navigate the challenges they face and accelerate their growth. I wanted to offer practical strategies and insights that can be implemented immediately, saving time, resources, and missed opportunities,” said Rohit Uttamchandani.

Each chapter of “D2C Growth Blueprint” focuses on a specific aspect of scaling a D2C business, covering essential topics such as product efficacy and innovation, customer service, unit economics, brand communication, online store optimization, supply chain management, performance marketing, retention strategies, data infrastructure for scale, talent acquisition and much more.

The blueprint also includes practical checklists and templates for various aspects, such as tracking unit economics, communication strategy, and budget planning. These resources will further enhance the reader’s ability to effectively implement the book’s strategies.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Tacheon and Notion Press. The author also has a free sample on his website, which new entrepreneurs can download to get an idea of the book before ordering a copy.

This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to unlock the potential of their D2C business and achieve significant growth. By investing in “D2C Growth Blueprint,” readers will gain invaluable knowledge, practical insights, and a roadmap that can save them from costly mistakes and propel their businesses to new heights.

About Rohit Uttamchandani

Rohit Uttamchandani brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having played the role of a fractional CMO/CGO at multiple brands to help them scale. He is the founder of Tacheon, a growth strategy consulting firm. Recognized as one of the 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders by the World Digital Marketing Congress and featured in the exchange4media Digital 40 Under 40 list, Rohit Uttamchandani is renowned for his insights and practical approach to driving growth.

For more information, please visit https://tacheon.com/d2c-growth-blueprint/.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies of “D2C Growth Blueprint,” please reach out to team@tacheon.com.

