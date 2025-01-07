New Colour Cosmetics Brand Born16 Intends to Empower Women Across India

VMPL

Chandigarh, Haryana (India), January 7: Kushmanda Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of Born16, a need-of-the-hour colour cosmetics brand designed specifically for Indian women. The brand comes as a solution to address long-standing beauty challenges faced by women in the country.

The Managing Director of the company, Shweta Sharma Garg, revealed two comprehensive makeup collections: Moon Duchess and Tamaraa. Each range is thoughtfully designed to offer complete makeup solutions that are suited to the various skin tones and climate difficulties faced by Indian women.

* Moon Duchess Collection: Features micro-encapsulated compact and blush, eyeshadow palettes, and matte lipsticks.

* Tamaraa Collection: Includes microencapsulated serum foundation, compact powders, blushes, liquid matte lipsticks, mascara, and a dual kajal & eyeliner stick.

Shweta said, "India's tropical climate has always been a significant challenge for makeup wearers. Our products are specifically engineered to be 100% sweat-proof and mattifying, ensuring makeup stays intact throughout the day."

The brand's products are free from harmful chemicals, instead incorporating nourishing ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Vitamin E. Lipsticks, for instance, are crafted without D5, Paraben, Mineral Oils, Talc, Sulphates, and Alcohol.

The path to launching Born16 was not without challenges. The team encountered numerous obstacles, from delayed consignments to vendor complications. Yet, these hurdles only strengthened their resolve. "When you're starting something new, complications are inevitable," Shweta reflects. "But each challenge is an opportunity to learn and improve."

As Born16 makes its debut, it promises to be more than just another cosmetics brand. It represents a powerful narrative of self-love, breaking free from societal constraints, and celebrating individual beauty in all its forms.

Available now on the official website, Born16 invites women to experience a makeup revolution, encouraging them to feel sixteen again - confident, vibrant, and unapologetically themselves.

