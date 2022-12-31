New Dawn, New Aspirations: Allen Announces Admission for Session 2023-24

As the dawn of the New Year is just at the doorstep, Kota coaching is also set to script new success stories, aspirations, and dreams. Students from all over the country are flocking to Kota for competitive exam preparations. The spearhead of Kota coaching, Allen Career Institute, is also eager to write another success tale on the horizon of the new sky with the announcement of the next academic session 2023-24.

Allen Career Institute has announced admission in various courses for the session 2023-24. New batches for Class 10th to 11th moving, Class 12th, and 12th pass students will commence from January 2023. The next batch will begin in April 2023. Apart from these, various batches will start after Board exams. The Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation (PNCF) batches for the students of classes 6 to 10 are starting from 1st week of April. For admission in these batches, ALLEN Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) will be conducted on 8th January 2023. The students can get up to 90 per cent scholarship in admission fees based on their performance on the test. For admissions students can fill the online application form at www.allen.ac.in or attain Application form the Centres. For more information use bit.ly/ALLENASAT2023.

Allen is offering dual fee benefits to students taking early admission. Students who take early admission will be given a benefit in the fee. Students who have appeared in ASAT and TALLENTEX will be given a double advantage of early fee benefits and scholarships. Apart from this, they can also appear in ASAT and get scholarships.

Delivering Historical results with the quote "Sanskar se safalta tak"

Allen delivers historical results with the quote, "Sanskar se safalta tak". The institute has given 18 All-India Rank-1 in JEE and NEET exams in the last 13 years. Allen's Tanishka got AIR-1 in NEET 2022, and Mridul Agarwal got AIR-1 in the JEE Advanced 2021 and scored the highest marks. Allen's Soyeb Aftab achieved AIR-1 in the NEET 2020 and scored 720 out of 720 marks. Allen created history in 2017 when its 10 students grabbed all the Top 10 AIR in AIIMS. Limca Book of Records also recognized this feat. Allen students also grabbed AIR-1, AIR-2, and AIR-3 in JEE Advanced and NEET in 2016. Allen Career Institute student also secured AIR-1 in NEET and JEE Advanced in 2014.

Allen Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT)

Allen conducts Allen Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) to encourage young talents. This exam allows the students to get up to 90 percent of scholarships for admission in the various competitive exam preparation courses. Allen Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) will be conducted on 8th January 2023. Students appearing for this exam can get up to 90 percent scholarship in fees based on results. Students of classes 5 to 11 can appear in the ASAT for admission to Allen Career Institute. With the help of the ASAT exam, students get to do a self-analysis as the exam is based on Scientific, Academic, and Psychological Assessments, consisting of questions on subject and IQ.

Safe Environment

Kota is famous for its unique academic ecosystem and a safe environment with the best faculties and teaching methodology. Every year, many students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to West come to the city to fulfill their dream careers. Students from almost all the states of the country come and study in Kota. These students, who live thousands of kilometers away from home, are provided a safe home environment in the city. Along with studies, the institutes and local citizens take care of food and other amenities.

Beginning with 8 Students

New India's largest number of doctors and engineers are being produced here at Kota. The entire credit of Kota coaching is accredited to the vision and foresightedness of Rajesh Maheshwari, who laid the foundation of Allen Career Institute on 18 April 1988, starting from a small room that soon grew into a full-fledged institute providing coaching of all subjects under one roof. The institute is in the name of his father, Late Lakshmi Narayan (L.N.) Maheshwari. Allen is being run under the guidance of Four Brothers (Directors), Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, and Brajesh Maheshwari, who are dedicated selflessly to transforming the students' dreams into reality. Allen is the first institute of Kota, which laid the foundation stone for an organized coaching setup. Today, this sapling, which was planted with 8 students, has become a large tree where students from all over the country seek coaching for their dream career. Today with 34 years of unstoppable legacy, ALLEN is becoming stronger every day.

Accomplishing Dreams of Students: Rajesh Maheshwari

Allen Career Institute is not the name of any institution, organization, individual, or system; it is a determination and great responsibility to shape the career of the country's future generation. It is a resolution committed to fulfilling the dream of lakhs of students and their parents. Allen Career Institute has been making every effort to help the students achieve their goals and will continue to do so. We have set new goals, working harder with zeal and passion, and set new dimensions to write new chapters.

ALLEN Career Institute, founded on 18th April 1988 at Kota, is India's leading career coaching institute for the preparation of IIT JEE (Adv.), JEE (Main), NEET-UG, IAS, RAS, RJS, CA, CS, CLAT, IPMAT, Pre-Nurture & Career Foundation (classes 6th to 10th), NTSE, Olympiads. ALLEN focuses on building a strong foundation of knowledge and concepts in students for their success. ALLEN's core values of Determination, Honesty, Authenticity, Integrity, Devotion, Humanism, Holistic Learning, Social Ethics, and concern for society & environment are closely interwoven into the fabric of its academic programs. With 34 Years of Success Legacy, ALLEN offers more than IIT JEE & NEET coaching with the inception of initiatives like ALLEN Distance Learning Program, ALLEN Global Studies, ALLEN Online Test Series, ALLEN Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation, ALLEN IntelliBrain & SKOOLPlus, ALLEN Digital and ALLEN ACE. Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2.7 Million students from across the country. A highly professional and experienced team of 11000+ members, including IITian, Doctor, CA, and CS professionals as faculties, are dedicated to providing a nurturing environment to the students for their social, cultural, academic, and all-around development. ALLEN has spread its wings in India and abroad to reach every child. With our corporate office in Kota, we are located at Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bathinda, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chennai, Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dehradun, Durgapur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nanded, Nagpur, Nashik, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rawatbhata, Rohtak, Sikar, Siliguri, Srinagar, Surat, Tirupati, Ujjain, Vadodara. While Overseas, we are located in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & UAE.

For more information, please visit: www.allen.ac.in.

