New Edition of the Award-Winning Book “Winning In the Digital Age” launched by Author and Incedo CEO Nitin Seth and Indian Innovator Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi [India], August 18: In this new edition, Nitin Seth delves into how Digital provides India a remarkable opportunity for achieving ‘Second Independence’ and emergence of India as one of the digital superpowers.

The highly anticipated new edition of the book “Winning in the Digital Age” authored by Incedo Co-founder & CEO, Nitin Seth was launched on 16th August 2023 in Gurugram at Incedo’s annual Values Day event in presence of India’s leading Innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. This new edition follows the overwhelming success of the first edition, released in April 2021, which became a National and Amazon Bestseller and won 5 best business book awards.

In this new edition, the author Nitin Seth delves into how Digital provides India a remarkable opportunity for achieving ‘Second Independence’. He expresses his strong belief that the digital age will instigate a shift in the global order and India will emerge as one of the digital superpowers. From the proliferation of mobile internet to the adoption of generative artificial intelligence and the latest cutting-edge technologies, this edition of “Winning in the Digital Age” provides inspiration for a new generation of entrepreneurs to emerge, which will spearhead India’s growth in the Digital Age.

In this edition, Nitin has also expanded on the Future of Work – Unlocking the potential of your workforce through AI, where he suggests that growth of AI will necessitate that many jobs will need to be rethought and redesigned. However, it should be with the mindset of ‘human and machine’, not “human or machine’. In this new edition, Nitin has also simplified and expanded on the introduction to the Digital Age and its dynamics, so it becomes easier to absorb.

On the occasion of the launch, the book’s author and Incedo Co-founder and CEO Nitin Seth said “I continue to be super excited about the potential of the digital age and have thoroughly been enjoying studying and chronicling the amazing developments that are unfolding. It is this quality of continuous evolution of the digital age which was an inspiration for me that its story and success mantras need to be chronicled and updated constantly, and it prompted me to pen this new edition of WITDA.

India’s remarkable digital journey has garnered worldwide attention, and in this edition I have attempted to provide readers with insights into how digital is creating a unique opportunity for India to become a digital leader and what needs to be done to make the most of this opportunity. I hope and believe that this book will inspire and guide both students and professionals to harness the power of digital innovation and contribute to India’s growth story.”

With its engaging writing style, in-depth research and analysis, “Winning in the Digital Age” empowers readers with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the digital era. Whether you are an aspiring tech entrepreneur, an IT professional or an individual looking to stay ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape, this book will equip you with the strategies and mindset necessary to navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead to win in the Digital Age.

The new edition of “Winning in the Digital Age” is now available in print and digital formats at leading bookstores and online platforms.

