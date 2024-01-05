New Era of Beauty and Empowerment: Miss and Mrs Maharashtra 2023 Crowns Its Winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: The third edition of the esteemed Miss and Mrs Maharashtra beauty pageant organized by Founder Director Amisha Chaudhary concluded spectacularly at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai. The event, a celebration of talent, charm, and intellect, captivated its audience, highlighting the dynamism and influence of married and unmarried women. Miss and Mrs Maharashtra 2023 stood as a vibrant platform for these women to showcase their uniqueness and societal impact.

The event was gracefully hosted by famed Anchor Simran Ahuja, and featured an esteemed jury panel comprising personalities from diverse fields, each bringing a unique perspective in spotting true talent.

Jury members included acclaimed actress Amruta Khanvilkar, Kanchan Gupta – Mrs India Legacy 2023 & Mrs. Elite Universe 2023 titleholder, Shraddha More – Mrs Maharashtra 2022 and Mrs India Legacy Beauty with Purpose 2023, Archana Iyer – Miss Maharashtra 2022, and Nirmika Singh, a celebrated media entrepreneur and poet.

The evening culminated in the much-anticipated crowning, following an intense selection process and extensive preparation by the contestants. Winners were announced for both Miss Maharashtra and Mrs Maharashtra 2023 along with the first and second runners-up.

After an enthralling evening, a rigorous selection process, and months of preparation, the winners were crowned. Ketki Raut clinches the Miss Maharashtra 2023 title, with Akshata Madane as the first runner-up and Priyanshi Kashyap as the second runner-up.

Dr. Shaliga Bhatnagar not only wins Mrs. Maharashtra 2023 but also secures the Beauty with Purpose award. Yashashree Kulkarni Parikh is the first runner-up, and Pallavi Rawat is the second runner-up in the Mrs. Maharashtra 2023 competition.

The roles of these queens extend beyond beauty, embodying the pageant’s ethos of grace, empowerment, and community involvement. They will engage in various philanthropic activities, inspiring women across Maharashtra to realize their potential and drive positive change.

