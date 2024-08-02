New Genetic Barcode Developed by Chandigarh University Researcher to Curb Smuggling, Illegal Extraction of Rare Nag Chhatri Herb in the Himalayas

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 2: To prevent excessive illegal extraction and smuggling of the endangered medicinal herb Nag Chhatri (Trillium govanianum) to quench the never-ending thirst of the pharmaceutical industry, a Chandigarh University researcher, as part of a joint study, has developed unique DNA genetic barcodes, which would be instrumental in combating the smuggling and illegal trade of Nag Chhatri, a high-value and rare plant on the verge of extinction.

On the basis of the joint study, conducted by Dr. Tina Sharma, Associate Professor, Forensic Science Department, at Chandigarh University and Professor Mukesh Kumar Thakkar, Head of Forensic Department, Punjabi University, Patiala, the two researchers have established three DNA genetic barcodes matK, rbcL, and ITS for Nag Chhatri (Trillium govanianum).

These barcodes will not only help in ensuring that trafficked plants get accurately recognized but also help detect substitutions in the market, preserving the integrity of the species and supporting conservation efforts.

Chandigarh University's Dr. Sharma and Punjabi University's Prof. Kumar have published their study on the Trillium govanianum plant (Nag Chhatri) in the renowned journal Forensic Science International: Animals and Environments and also got the approval (received Accession Number) for these barcodes from National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), United States of America (USA); now, it's available for public use and further research on the subject.

Chandigarh University's Associate Professor, Dr. Tina Sharma, said, "The availability of these genetic sequences will aid police administration in identifying smuggling consignments of Trillium govanianum (Nag Chhatri), ensuring that trafficked plants get accurately recognized. Additionally, these genetic barcodes will help detect substitutions in the market, preserving the integrity of the species and supporting conservation efforts. On one hand it would be instrumental in curbing the crime, and on the other hand it will help conserve the environment."

"In the present scenario, due to lack of molecular identification data and facilities in forensic science laboratories, most of the wildlife cases, especially those related to medicinal plants, face inaccurate authentication issues and fail to prove in the court of law. DNA barcoding holds the potential to conduct species-level identification, if used as an effective complement to the traditional morphological identification methods," Dr. Sharma added.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "Research and innovation has always remained an integral part of the academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University, and this ground-breaking innovation of genetic barcodes by a CU researcher will go a long way in curbing the smuggling of the rare and endangered Nag Chhatri herb and save many lives."



Nag Chhatri grows at a high-altitude area between 2700 metres to 4000 metres (above sea level), in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, in the mountainous Himalayan region.

To counter the menace of smuggling of this rare herb, researchers have developed unique DNA genetic barcodes, which would be instrumental in combating the smuggling and illegal trade of Nag Chhatri in these two hill states.

Forensics and laws protecting herbs/medicinal plants need overhaul

Associate Professor Dr. Tina Sharma added, "While there are adequate provisions in the law for the protection of wildlife (animals), there is limited scope in terms of forensic science research, which can make significant contributions for the conservation of herbs. We need more laws and overhaul of the existing ones, coupled with their strict enforcement, to ensure that the biodiversity and ecological balance of our environment stays intact," added Dr Sharma.

