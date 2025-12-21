New investor additions in markets declined by 11.6% in November (MoM): NSE Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : The pace of new investor additions in the equity markets slowed in November, with growth declining 11.6 per cent month-on-month, as only 13.2 lakh new investors joined the market during the month, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report stated that the registered investor base stood at 12.3 crore as of end-November 2025, reflecting the addition of 13.2 lakh investors in November.

After two consecutive months of sequential increases, the moderation in November signalled a cooling in investor onboarding momentum.

The NSE report stated, "The pace of additions moderated during the month, declining 11.6 per cent MoM after two consecutive months of sequential increases."

According to the NSE, new investor registrations have shown a downward trend for much of CY2025, except during the May-July and September-October periods. Global headwinds and market uncertainty have weighed on sentiment, leading to a more cautious approach from potential first-time investors.

The report highlighted the changing pace of investor base expansion over the past two years. After crossing the 9-crore mark in February 2024, the total number of registered investors increased to 10 crore by August 2024 and further to 11 crore by January 2025, with each additional crore being added within a span of five to six months.

However, this momentum slowed significantly in 2025. The investor base took nine months to grow from 11 crore to 12 crore, reflecting the impact of volatile global conditions on market participation.

Between January and November 2025, the NSE added an average of 12.8 lakh new investors per month, resulting in an incremental addition of 1.4 crore investors during the period.

This marked a sharp slowdown compared to the same period last year, when the average monthly addition stood at 19.3 lakh investors, translating into a total incremental addition of 2.1 crore.

The report also provided a regional breakdown of investor participation. North India continued to lead, with 4.5 crore registered investors as of November 2025. This was followed by West India with 3.6 crore investors, South India with 2.6 crore, and East India with 1.5 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, investor participation increased across most regions. All regions recorded over 15 per cent growth in November, except West India, which saw a relatively slower expansion of 11.6 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, the NSE report indicated that while India's equity investor base continues to expand, the pace of new additions has moderated in 2025 amid global uncertainties.

