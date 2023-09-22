New Levi's Campaign 'For Now, For A Lifetime' Celebrates Moments of Instincts featuring Deepika Padukone

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: It takes just seven seconds to turn a 'yes' into a 'no', before a decision made from instinct gives way to logic, reason, and hesitation. Every experience born from saying 'yes' opens something hidden within each of us, unlocking something new– from what moves us, what makes us and even what we can't stand. Today, the iconic Levi's® brand launched its campaign 'For Now, For A Lifetime' that celebrates these moments and how they go onto be memories that stay with us, and ultimately shape each and every one of us.

The brand's 'For Now, For A Lifetime' campaign captures what following your instinct looks like. The film, inspired by real-life moments and instances, starts with Deepika Padukone sneaking away from a set, hopping into an auto-rickshaw and disappearing into the night. Her impromptu adventure becoming the thread that ties together characters' experiences from ordinary to extraordinary moments, capturing a spectrum of emotions from joy, to the rush, laughter, but also the calm and bittersweet.

In pairing a dark denim shirt and lighter high-loose jeans or a perfectly coordinated, jumpsuit like look, Deepika Padukone brings a fresh & modern take to denim in this new campaign. Anchored by iconic product – timeless, but always on trend blue jeans, the for-all-seasons trucker jacket and a wide range of much-loved graphic tees.

"The 'For Now, For A Lifetime' campaign is an embodiment of what it truly means to Live in Levi's® and how our product is so deeply woven into our consumers' lives. This campaign, featuring Deepika Padukone, is a celebration of moments when you can truly be your most authentic self. Enabling this for our consumers is what we strive to do, from how we create our product to how we bring it alive for our consumers," said Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East, Africa and Non-EU markets (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.

The campaign is a showcase of the brand's new offerings. Expanded ranges of relaxed & baggy fits for men & women, Overdyed & coloured jeans play into consumers looking to denim as an extension of their self-expression. From cargo pants to chinos, varsity jackets to sweatshirts and pretty blouses for her to statement shirts for him, the Levi's® brand continues to build on its product legacy and heritage while meeting constantly evolving fashion-conscious consumers with on-trend & relevant products.

These Levi's® products are available now at Levi.in and Levi's® stores.

Watch the film here: [https://youtu.be/jxXTyO16Fe0]

About the Levi's® brand:

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world – capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about Levi's® brand, its products, and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion.

For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

