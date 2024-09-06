New Original Song 'Maan Jao Na' Sung by Deepa Joshi and Produced by Amrish Shah Celebrates Music, Youth, and Womanhood this Ganesha Festival

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Maan Jao Na, the latest soulful single by Delhi-based singer Deepa Joshi, is now available worldwide on YouTube and all major music platforms. Released under the banner of Kalki, the song is a melodic tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, celebrating the spirit of youth and womanhood. The song, produced in partnership with Kalki® and Purple Music India, pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar, often regarded as the 'Goddess' of music, resonating with the themes of youth, empowerment, and timeless melodies.

Song Title: Maan Jao Na

Singer: Deepa Joshi

Produced by: Supermind Studio

Music Publisher: Kalki®

Available on: YouTube, Spotify, Saavn, Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, and more.

The music video, directed by Amrish Shahwho also co-wrote Don 2intertwines themes of love, melody, and youthful energy. Amrish, who had a personal connection with Lata Mangeshkar as her former neighbor, infused his love and appreciation for music into the production. The video also features Bharat Natyam dancer Shambhavi Shreyashi from Patna, whose graceful expressions beautifully bring the song's essence to life.

Amrish Shah, in his dual role as producer and actor, pays homage not only to his Bollywood rootscelebrating his success with Don 2but also to the empowerment and resilience of women, central themes in all his projects. Maan Jao Na is a testament to the transformative power of music and its timeless ability to ignite the spirit of youth.

Amrish Shah on 'Maan Jao Na'

"When Deepa approached me with this song, it brought back memories of my interactions with Lataji at Western Outdoor Studio. The emotions came flooding in, inspiring me to produce and act in this music video," said Amrish Shah. "This project is my tribute to Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra post- Don 2. Instead of approaching Shahrukh for this video, I decided to step in front of the camera myself to celebrate music, youth, and the undying spirit of cinema."

Celebrating Women's Empowerment

Supermind Studio's mission, WE: Women Empowered, is central to the storytelling of Maan Jao Na. Shambhavi Shreyashi's portrayal of the 'Shringara Rasa'symbolizing beauty and attractionand the song's tribute to the resilience of women serve as a powerful narrative of female empowerment.

For those seeking to rediscover their inner youth and connect with the universal language of music, Maan Jao Na is a must-watch. This vibrant song is a reminder that music transcends time, and youth can always be reignited through melody.

Watch the Music Video Here: [YouTube](https://youtu.be/KBgex371X54 )

For more information, visit: [Supermind Studio's Website](www.supermindstudio.com )

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor