New Root Delivering Stellar Hair Restoration Services!

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, a pioneering leader in hair restoration and transplant procedures is successfully evolving as a destination for transformative procedures. As a partner in the journey to renewed confidence and a positive self-image, it is making strides in helping people with hair restoration.

The esteemed clinic, recently welcomed Rahul Kulkarni, a prominent figure in the electronic media industry, seeking a solution to hair loss concerns. Leveraging cutting-edge techniques and a highly skilled team of specialists, New Roots orchestrated a meticulous and successful procedure that has revitalized the celebrity’s appearance.



“Our team at New Roots is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and changing lives through advanced hair restoration techniques,” expressed Dr. Nilesh Pund, Founder, New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with Rahul Kulkarni and to witness the profound impact this transformation has had on his confidence and self-image.”

“Hair loss seems to be linked with aging, even during your late 20s or 30s. It’s interesting how strangers your age start calling you ‘uncle.’ I checked out several clinics before entrusting New Roots with my hair transplant. Their understanding of my hair loss cause was more detailed than others. They provided in-depth information about treatments and success rates tailored to my situation. Given my busy travel schedule, I sought a hair transplant with long-term sustainability. That’s why I opted for the treatment they recommended,” disclosed Rahul Kulkarni.

“Here at New Roots, we’ve perfected the art of transplanting a significant number of grafts in a shorter time frame, ensuring greater comfort for our patients. This approach eliminates the need for multiple sessions, even for higher grades of baldness. Additionally, thanks to local anesthesia, the entire procedure is painless,” explained Dr. Pund.



Dr. Pund demystified myths surrounding hair transplants, stating, “Actually, in todays time stress due to our hectic lifestyle and androgenic factors are the root cause for male baldness, besides aging. To sustain excellent results, one should use medication without side effects. Post-transplant maintenance isn’t akin to servicing as it involves your natural hair. Exercise and diet play pivotal roles in enhancing one’s results.”

The seamless and natural-looking outcome of the transplant further cements Rahul’s reputation as a frontrunner in the field of hair restoration. The clinic’s personalized approach, coupled with state-of-the-art technology, ensures that each client receives bespoke treatment tailored to their unique needs and desires.



“This successful procedure exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled results and fostering a sense of empowerment in our clients,” affirmed Dr. Nilesh Pund.



The decision by Rahul Kulkarni to entrust New Roots with their hair restoration journey underscores the clinic’s reputation as a trusted destination for individuals seeking top-tier solutions to hair loss concerns.



Rahul further shared, “This decision wasn’t just about appearance; it was about reclaiming a sense of empowerment and feeling confident in my own skin. I am happy that New Roots helped me in my journey.”



The meticulous procedure orchestrated by the esteemed team at New Roots marks a groundbreaking stride in cosmetic enhancements. Rahul Kulkarni’s transformation serves as a proof of the effectiveness of hair transplant procedures, now accessible to all through the New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic.

Dr. Nilesh Pund’s brainchild, New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, is dedicated to delivering long-lasting skin and hair treatments in tranquil environments. Since its inception in 2011 in Aurangabad, the clinic strives to restore confidence through natural and subtle styles. New Roots is well equipped with skilled therapists, dermatologists, technicians, and dedicated support staff. Presently, New Roots extends its exceptional care and rejuvenation services across 10 cities nationwide. Embracing the vision that “self-care is not an expense, it’s an investment,” the clinic remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and innovation in the realm of hair restoration, continuing to transform lives and empower individuals to embrace their best selves confidently.

Rahul Kulkarni is a Marathi News journalist and anchor. After completing his education in mass communication from Mumbai, Maharashtra, he started his career with print journalism. But he felt his real call from the electronic media. Presently he is working as a TV anchor, editor and journalist for one of the prominent Marathi news Channel ABP Manjha. Reading, travelling and watching movies are his favorite past time.

