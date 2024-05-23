New Solana Meme Project 'Penguiana' Attracts Solana Whales As SOL Price Soars

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: There's a new Solana-based crypto meme coin, $PENGU, that is capturing the attention of investors and experts across the crypto landscape.

Riding the wave of the meme coin craze, Penguiana ($PENGU) is set to make a splash in the crypto world with its unique approach and vibrant community.

The project has already attracted Solana whale investors, and the presale has raised over 2500 SOL with more than 7 days remaining. Capitalizing on the current meme coin craze and Solana's bullish momentum, Penguiana is perfectly positioned to ride this rally to new heights.

Join $PENGU Presale

Next Animal Meme Coin Set to Make A Splash

Penguiana features a penguin theme and aims to become the next viral Solana meme coin.

Following in the footsteps of popular Solana meme coins like Bonk, Slerf, Slothana, and Dogwifhat, Penguiana stands out with its engaging play-to-earn game and strong community focus.

Penguiana combines the fun of meme culture with real utility, providing players with the opportunity to mint characters and earn rewards in its upcoming game.

Just a few days after launch, the token has already raised over 2500 SOL, and the presale momentum continues to build.

Penguiana Hype Builds as Expert Predictions Soar

The excitement surrounding Penguiana is palpable, with many experts identifying it as a project to watch.

The unique blend of meme culture and tangible utility is driving interest and speculation that Penguiana could lead the next Solana meme coin surge.

Rumors are also circulating about potential partnerships with leading meme coins, further boosting Penguiana's profile.

Solana Price Rally Expected with SOL Trading Volume Up

Solana has experienced a significant price rally, recently surpassing $180. This increase in trading volume and price has sparked rumors of a continued bullish trend. Investors looking for the next big Solana meme coin are eyeing Penguiana, anticipating substantial returns.

Buy $PENGU Tokens

Penguiana Presale Launches with Huge Hype

For those interested in buying Penguiana, the token is currently in its presale, and investors can buy $PENGU tokens at a rate of 1 $SOL for 20,000 $PENGU.

This presale rate offers early investors a discounted entry before the token is listed on Raydium at a 50% higher price.

The presale has already raised over 2500 SOL, and with building hype, Penguiana could become one of the largest new meme presales of the month.

How to Buy $PENGU Tokens

To participate in the Penguiana presale:

Set Up a Wallet: Use a Solana-compatible wallet like Phantom, Solflare, or Sollet to securely store your $SOL and receive your $PENGU tokens.

Buy Some SOL: Purchase SOL from reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Kucoin. Transfer the SOL to your personal wallet.

Join the Presale: Visit the official Penguiana presale page at https://penguiana.com. Follow the instructions to send your SOL and purchase $PENGU tokens.

Check and Transfer: Double-check the wallet address on the presale page for accuracy. Send your SOL to complete the purchase. After the presale, $PENGU tokens will be airdropped to your wallet.

For a detailed guide on buying $PENGU tokens, visit https://docs.penguiana.com.

Stay updated and connect with other supporters by joining the Penguiana Telegram and Discord channels.

Acquire $PENGU Tokens

Why Join Penguiana's Presale?

Joining the Penguiana presale offers the chance to buy tokens at a discounted rate before they are listed on Raydium at a 50% higher price. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of an innovative play-to-earn platform as it gains momentum.

With the game's demo releasing next month and the full game launching later this year, the value of $PENGU tokens is expected to rise significantly.

The Penguiana team has successfully passed an audit with Vitalblock, ensuring the security and integrity of the $PENGU tokens.

Additionally, the team will be sharing detailed information about the upcoming GUIANA NFTs next week, which will allow holders to play the game and earn in-game rewards.

Stay Connected with Penguiana

Stay updated and join the Penguiana community:

Website: https://penguiana.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/penguianaonsol

Telegram: https://t.me/penguiana

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/y7M3yDFjUt

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor