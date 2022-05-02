New terminal at Trichy Airport to be ready by April 2023: AAI

A new integrated passenger terminal building at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu will be ready by April 2023 as 75 per cent of the construction work has been completed, the Airports Authority of India said on Monday.

"More than 75 per cent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by April 2023," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

In Tamil Nadu, Trichy is the third-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic next to Chennai and Coimbatore. The development of aviation infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the people of Trichy and the surrounding area in Tamil Nadu.

Airports Authority of India has undertaken the expansion work of Trichy Airport which includes the construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new Apron, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and upgradation of airside facilities to cater to the growing passenger traffic and reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport.

The new terminal building being constructed at the cost of Rs 951.28 crore has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features, the Airports Authority of India said.

"With an area of 75,000 sq m, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with a majestic roof. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner," the statement said.

The airport expansion project also includes a new apron, associated taxiways, and an isolation bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp systems i.e. five wide-body (Code E) or 10 narrow-body aircraft (Code C).

Other than this, the construction of a control room, supporting equipment rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and meteorological offices are also part of the project.

The Project also includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the terminal building to the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

