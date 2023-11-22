New York Cowboys wins the Grand Finale of USPL Season 2 in a thrilling encounter with New Jersey Titans

US PREMIER LEAGUE also announces WUSPL(Women USPL) for 2024.

New Delhi/Mumbai (India), November 22: ICC and US Cricket approved the United States Premier League (USPL), continues to provide a solid dose of entertainment, fun and sportsmanship. With a vision of developing the game at the grassroots level and integrating it into the mainstream American sports scene, USPL took the country by storm.

The league kicked off on 13th November 2023 with much passion and fervour, creating waves amongst sports enthusiasts. The Broward County Stadium in Florida, the venue for the ICC T20 matches in 2024, hosted the USPL matches.

USPL Season 2, with top-notch global production quality, was widely distributed across USA, Canada, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Australia, Middle East, Australia and South Africa through its strong distribution networks of JioTV, JIO TV+, Eurosports, Distro TV, Tapmad, ASIA TV NETWORK, Sling TV, and EBabaTV.

The league this year featured seven competing teams: New York Cowboys, NJ Titans, Maryland Mavericks, Carolina Eagles, Phillies United, Chicago Patriots and California Golden Eagles. These teams engaged in 24 matches, culminating in a grand finale to be held on 21st Nov.

The season had many nail-biting matches, the ‘Super Over' Carolina Eagles and Chicago Patriots with the former emerging victorious, thrilling finishes in playoffs and the semi-final match between the Golden Eagles and Cowboys took everyone off their seats.

In a spectacular showcase of cricket brilliance during the US Premier League Season 2, Tajinder Singh’s explosive 70 off 39 balls earned him the Player of the Match in the US Premier League Season 2 Finals. Andries Gous claimed the Player of the Tournament with a record-breaking 120 runs, 341 total runs, and 24 sixes. Gous also bagged the Best Batsman title, while Saurabh Netravalkar was crowned Best Bowler with 12 crucial wickets.

Standout performances from players like Saif Badar, Jamahar Hamilton, Dwayne Smith, Rajdeep Darbar, Shehan Jayasuriya, and Rahkeem Cornwall enthralled fans. Notable duos like Calvin Savage – Saad Ali, Jahmar Hamilton – Joshua Tromp, and Saif Badar – Ryan Scott showcased incredible half-centuries in their respective matches.

Hassan Khan achieved the best batting average (134.00), while Yohan Samarawickrama boasted the highest strike rate (214.28). Trevon Griffith secured the record for the most catches (6*).

The season showcased impressive bowling spells, with Mario Lobban, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harmeet Singh, and Phani Simhadri achieving 4-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Rahkeem Cornwall, Stephen Wig, and Raymon Reifer notched up 3-wicket hauls. Saurabh Netravalkar of NJ Titans topped the charts for the most wickets (10*), and Tej Patel and Gaurav Kumar excelled with the best bowling average (12.00) and Bowling Economy (5.25), respectively.



US Premier League Season 2 proved to be a cricketing extravaganza, full of electrifying moments, outstanding performances, and intense competition.

The Championship trophy was presented to the winning team by Hazelle Rogers, Broward County Commissioner and the player of the tournament was presented to Andries Gous by the legendary former West Indian Batsman Lawrence Rowe.

Jaideep Singh and Sandeep Singh, founders of USPL, jointly spoke from the Broward County Stadium: “We express gratitude for the overwhelming support from the US cricket community, US Cricket, ICC, USPL Team owners, and extended stakeholders in the US and across the globe. The response we have received from across the globe on the quality of matches, wide distribution and world-class production has been a great encouragement for us to keep moving forward with our USPL tribe. Over the course of the next 8 weeks, we will be making a few important announcements on the USPL Scale up. The first one in that series is that of WUSPL (Women USPL) first season coming up in 2024.”

US Premier League

www.cricuspl.com

Offbeet Media Group

www.offbeet.in

Links :

USPL YT LINK – https://www.youtube.com/@USPremiereLeague

FINALE PROMO LINK – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75KmJOHXsQI

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor