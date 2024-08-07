Newly built PHC by Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia improves healthcare infrastructure in Seelwa

VMPL

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], August 7: On 28th July, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the newly built Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in Moolwas village of Nokha block of Bikaner, Rajasthan. This PHC is set up by Narsi Kularia, Managing Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, and Jagdish Kularia, Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. Set up in the memory of their father and grandfather, respectively, the late Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, the PHC is a revolutionary addition in the healthcare sector of Seelwa. Moreover, this PHC will not only benefit the residents of Seelwa, but will also provide relief to the residents of other villages including Charkra, Seelwa, Dawa, Tant, Kedli, and Badhda.

Walking in his late father's footsteps, Narsi Kularia has established himself not just as a successful industrialist, but also as someone dedicated to his community. Narsi Kularia is devoted to the upliftment of society and has introduced several initiatives for community welfare. The initiative of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project paved the way for laying the founding bricks of the Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in 2020. This initiative led to the setting up of the PHC which is ready to help all who need it.

The inauguration event was graced by eminent individuals including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan-Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister-Arjun Meghwal, Union Tourism and Culture Minister-Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister-Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Food Supply Minister-Sumit Godara. The dignitaries lauded Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia for their charitable efforts and expressed their happiness at being present at the event.

The Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed praises for Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia in his native language, Marwari, and said "I thank Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia for investing their money in the right place and repaying the debt of the motherland. In addition to the healthcare center, Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia have also built the interior of the New Parliament Building and Bharat Mandapam. Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia invest their earnings in social welfare without any hesitation."

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in his address, appreciated the efforts of Narsi Kularia and said "Service is considered the ultimate religion here. We imbibe the principle of 'Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva'. We work with the feeling that if you serve a man, it will be equal to serving the Hindu god Narayan. The government will also give full support in such pious works." Moreover, he pledged to upgrade the Primary Healthcare Center to a Community Healthcare Center, and this decision further highlighted the government's union with Narsi Kularia's ideas.

This PHC is built with 15 crores spanning over 12100 square yards, and in the image of the late Sant Shri Dularam Kularia. It is equipped with high-tech medical facilities, an operation theatre, an X-ray machine, CBC facilities, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an OPD for first aid. Moreover, 14 beds are dedicated for women, and 8 beds are for men. Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia have not only built this PHC while keeping the community in mind but have also adopted a sustainable approach to wellness. The 50,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank is a move that is pushing this Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) to a future of reduced carbon footprints and is also a reliable source of water supply.

Through these aspects, Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia have established their aim to uplift society, provide accessible healthcare facilities for people, and allow them to receive medical aid easily. This PHC will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of Seelwa and surrounding villages, provide premium medical facilities, and allow people to receive proper care with regards to medical emergencies.

