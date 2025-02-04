NewMalayalam Steel Continues Growth with Rs 9 Cr in New Orders

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: NewMalayalam Steel Limited (NSE: NMSTEEL), renowned for its expertise in galvanized pipes, tubes, and sheets, the company proudly announces securing fresh orders worth Rs9.24 Cr from multiple domestic entities for its premium-quality steel products.

Order Highlights:

1. Order Dated January 25th, 2025:

* Product: 800 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes

* Order Value: Rs5.69 Cr

2. Order Dated January 16th, 2025:

* Product: 500 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes

* Order Value: Rs3.55 Cr

In just a month, NewMalayalam Steel has received orders worth Rs41 Cr. This steady flow of orders shows the company's focus on growing its market reach and building strong customer relationships. It highlights NewMalayalam Steel's commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet customer needs. These achievements not only improve the company's earnings but also support its long-term growth.

Commenting on the development Vazhappily Davis Varghese, Managing Director of NewMalayalam Steel Limited said: "These orders reaffirm the trust and confidence that our esteemed clients place in our products. We are committed to delivering superior quality products on time and meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We will continue to strive for operational excellence in all areas of our business to consistently exceed customer expectations".

