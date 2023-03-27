News Distribution: Lakshmishree Investment announces Nivesh Mahakumbh in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/SRV): Lakshmishree Investment, a leading stock broker having over 75,000 clients, is proud to announce Nivesh Mahakumbh - Biggest Investor's Meet 2023 for Mutual Fund in Varanasi. This highly anticipated event will feature the stalwarts of Mutual Fund Investments - Prakash Gaba (Certified Financial Technician), Sandeep Tandon (Founder of Quant Group) and Sandeep Wagle (Founder & CEO of Sandeep Wagle Advisory Service).

The Biggest Investor's Meet 2023 in Varanasi is an exclusive opportunity for stock and mutual fund investors to gain valuable insights from the top minds in the financial industry. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends and strategies in trading, investment, and wealth management. The event will take place on 8th April 2023 from 4:30 PM onwards, at Rudraksha Convention Centre, Sigra, Varanasi.

Prakash Gaba is a renowned Certified Financial Technician, Technical Trader & Mentor with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry frequently contributes to major financial news outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg, and Economic Times.

Sandeep Tandon founded Quant Group, has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry and has worked with top-tier institutions such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. He is a highly sought-after speaker and has been featured in various financial conferences and events.

Sandeep Wagle, founder and CEO of Sandeep Wagle Advisory Service has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and is a well-known expert in technical analysis and trading. Wagle regularly contributes to major financial news outlets such as CNBC, Zee Business, and Economic Times.

"We are thrilled to host the Biggest Investor's Meet 2023 named as "Nivesh Mahakumbh" in Varanasi. Our goal is to provide the investors of Varanasi with key insights on investments and the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry that will help them make informed investment decisions. With the presence of Gaba, Tandon, and Wagle, we are confident that this event will be a huge success." said Salil Shah, Director of Lakshmishree Investment & Securities Pvt Ltd.

Lakshmishree Investment is committed to providing its clients with the best resources and knowledge to help them achieve their financial goals. Nivesh Mahakumbh in Varanasi is a testament to this commitment and promises an unforgettable experience for an expected gathering of over 1500 attendees. Each speaker will have over 40 minutes of session followed by a Q&A. With a lineup of top-notch speakers and valuable insights, this event is not to be missed. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements regarding this exciting event.

Lakshmishree will also have help desks at the event to facilitate opening of instant demat accounts through E-kyc, Mutual fund investments & buying health or auto insurance.

For Passes; Call: 92353 95895

Visit: www.lakshmishree.com

