Nexdigm Enters the Next Paradigm of its Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Nexdigm is moving to the next chapter of its growth with the appointment of Ramesh Bangera as the Chairperson of the Group. This key change in the leadership comes after Guljit Singh's retirement, under whose guidance Nexdigm has expanded into global markets and made notable advancements in digital transformation.

Ramesh Bangera has been associated with Nexdigm for over three decades. He brings 35 years of experience, along with a combination of critical oversight and an in-depth understanding of business. "We will leverage our solid foundation and trusted partnerships to chart a forward-looking path, embracing innovation and technology-driven, integrated services that have come to define Nexdigm's expertise."

With this renewed focus, a Managing Committee has been established with the goal of setting the strategic direction for the business and overall growth of Nexdigm. Along with Ramesh Bangera, Nimish Shah and Mayank Lakhani, recently appointed as Co-CEOs, will constitute the Managing Committee. This leadership transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nexdigm, pursuing the path of being a multidisciplinary global organization and paving the way for fresh opportunities to service clients in the ever-changing market.

Nimish Shah has been with Nexdigm for 18 years and has undertaken numerous roles and led various functions. He brings a wealth of experience in building and nurturing client relationships, deep knowledge of the North American market, passion for technology, and a balanced mindset to the Managing Committee. As Co-CEO, he leads the Business Services, Business Consulting, and Technology.

Mayank Lakhani, who has been with Nexdigm for 17 years, has played a key role in various strategic initiatives, delivering outcomes through his comprehensive approach that merges strategy and operations effectively. His entrepreneurial drive and vigor will energize the Managing Committee. As Co-CEO, he heads the Professional Services, Entity Setup & Management, and Corporate Functions.

Nexdigm is steadfast in its dedication to innovation and excellence. With new leadership at the helm, we will persist in pursuing our strategic objectives and being the catalyst for success for our clients.

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions for navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next.

