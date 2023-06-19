NEXT IAS launches Hindi Medium at spectacular grand felicitation ceremony of UPSC CSE 2022 toppers

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 19: NEXT IAS, the epitome of excellence in Civil Services Exam preparation, took centre stage as it announced the launch of Hindi Medium at the grand felicitation ceremony of UPSC CSE 2022 toppers. The prestigious ceremony, held in Delhi, witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti & Disaster Management, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, and Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council, among others.

With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and providing students with the best possible resources, NEXT IAS now offers comprehensive Hindi medium coaching, empowering aspirants to excel in their preferred language. The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent -personalities, including Bhim Sain Bassi, Former Commissioner of Police-Delhi & NCT, Former member of UPSC, and presently the Chief Advisor to NEXT IAS & MADE EASY Group.

While honoring the UPSC CSE 2022 toppers in a spectacular grand felicitation ceremony, NEXT IAS also took the opportunity to announce its entry in the Hindi Medium vertical. The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned personalities such as Manoj Tiwari, Renowned Singer, Actor & Member of Parliament, BJP, and Nalini Singh, Author, Anchor, and Renowned Journalist, among other notable guests.

The felicitation ceremony commenced with a warm welcome delivered by Singh, where he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the toppers and commended their unwavering determination and diligence. Singh emphasized the pivotal role of Civil Services in the progress of nation and urged the toppers to persist in their exemplary efforts, setting a benchmark for aspiring civil servants.

Also present at the venue were Priyanka Singh, General Secretary, All India Mahila Congress; Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel, Member Of Parliament, BJP Hamirpur Constituency, Dr Yoganand Shastri, President Of NCP - Delhi State & Former Speaker Delhi Legislative Assembly; Captain Amardeep Singh, Former Airline Pilot with a vast experience of over 26 years; Jitendra Singh Sengar, Member Of Legislative Assembly, UP and Rakesh Mishra, Ex. National President - BJP. Following the welcome address, the distinguished guests bestowed certificates and mementoes upon the deserving toppers.

With 67 per cent selections this year, NEXT IAS has firmly established itself as a leading knowledge partner for UPSC CSE aspirants. The institute continues to produce impressive toppers, such as Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi, who secured historical AIR-2 and AIR-3 ranks respectively, and Dr Mayur Hazarika, a top-ranking male candidate.

Speaking about the institute's success and the launch of the Hindi language curriculum, B. Singh, CMD at NEXT IAS, said, "At NEXT IAS, we believe in providing equal opportunities for all aspiring civil servants. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey towards inclusivity and excellence. We are proud to offer our students the option to study in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier in their pursuit of success."

NEXT IAS has been in news lately for its outstanding results in UPSC CSE 2022 and with its recent announcement about the launch of Hindi Medium, NEXT IAS' commitment to excellence is further demonstrated. This initiative reflects the institute's dedication to inclusivity and ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds have equal access to quality education. The launch of Hindi medium will undoubtedly benefit a significant number of aspirants who prefer studying in Hindi, opening up new opportunities for their success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

