"Next period of 10 years to be the most exciting," says Group CFO of Adani Group

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4 : Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group on Tuesday said the company expect the next period of 10 years will be the most exciting with its current startup phase assets are reaching the initial investment phase.

"We expect the next period of 10 years to be the most exciting with our current startup phase assets like Adani GCC (Adani Global Capability Center) and key metals and materials reaching initial investment phase," Singh said after the announcements of first half (H1) Financial Year 2026 (FY26) results.

He stated, "AEL is well placed as an organisation, both for balance sheet and technical capability to deliver on this promise"

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday reported its financial and operational performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30.

The company's portfolio is divided into incubating and established businesses, covering energy and utilities, transport and logistics, consumer services, and primary industries.

Key incubating businesses include the Adani New Industries ecosystem, airports, roads, and data centers, while the established segment comprises primary industries such as mining services, metals, materials, and commercial mining.

Going further Singh said, "AEL is in deep investment phase," highlighting completed assets including Navi Mumbai Airport, which was inaugurated on October 8, 2025, wind turbine capacity of 2.5 gigawatts, and a 500,000-tonne copper plant.

He added, "Our largest road asset, Greenfield-Ganga Expressway project is now 90 per cent complete," and noted that several other projects, including a new terminal at Guwahati Airport and a 1 million tonne PVC project, are progressing under the schedule.

Singh also highlighted new investments, stating, "We have received LOA of five new projects in road and water verticals with a cumulative order size of 20,000 crore," and pointed to a partnership with Google to develop India's largest AI data center campus in Andhra Pradesh.

On the financial front, AEL reported total income of Rs 44,281 crore and EBITDA of Rs 7,688 crore for the half-year, with profit before tax at Rs 5,864 crore and continuing profit after tax at Rs 2,281 crore. Singh said, "EBITDA from our incubating businesses now contributes 71 per cent as against 60 per cent in the comparative half-year period," underscoring the growing contribution of new businesses.

In terms of capital management, the board approved a partly paid-up rights issue of equity shares worth Rs 25,000 crore.

