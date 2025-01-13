Nextcloud Partners with Velosting to Redefine Hosted Nextcloud Solutions in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: Velosting, one of India's leading cloud service providers has come into a strategic partnership with Nextcloud, a leading open source, on-premise content collaboration platform to change the existing dynamics of cloud-hosting solutions for Indian enterprises.

This collaboration will focus on providing seamless, secure, and scalable hosted Nextcloud solutions for startups and large organizations to meet different business needs. Velosting will accompany Nexcloud in India for this purpose and contribute with its expertise in cloud services and robust infrastructure.

Speaking about the partnership, Nextcloud CEO, Frank Karlitschek, commented, "We are excited to partner with Velosting, a trusted leader in cloud services with impressive infrastructure and deep local expertise. Together, we enable businesses of all sizes to retain full control over their data while benefiting from secure, scalable, and compliant collaboration solutions. "

The collaboration focuses on empowering enterprises with innovative cloud solutions, ranging from free forever basic plans for startups and individuals to fully and scalable managed on-premise and cloud-hosted options for large organizations.

"Partnering with Nextcloud aligns perfectly with this vision. Nextcloud's reputation as a global leader in open-source collaboration tools, coupled with our robust infrastructure and localized expertise, ensures that Indian businesses receive a comprehensive solution tailored to their unique needs", said Navjot Singh Sandhu, Managing Director of Velosting.

Some of the key highlights of this partnership include Free Basic Plans for small businesses and startups, fully managed, on-premise hosted solutions, and cloud-hosted options tailored for medium to large enterprises accompanied by Velosting's own data centers offer best-in-class reliability, security, and performance.

Dr. Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Director / CTO of Velosting, highlighted the efficacy of this partnership, saying, "This partnership is a game-changer for the Indian cloud ecosystem. By integrating Velosting's scalable data center capabilities with Nextcloud's cutting-edge technology, we are setting a new benchmark for secure and efficient cloud solutions."

He further added on the scalability factor, "Enterprises can now enjoy the flexibility of hosting their Nextcloud instances either in our secure data centers or on-premise, backed by Velosting's managed services. This ensures not only peace of mind but also the freedom to scale operations without compromising on performance or security."

This collaboration will holistically focus on enhanced data privacy with organizations gaining complete control over their data, and offering flexible solutions to small and large enterprises to meet their distinctive needs and build a great profitable venture.

For more information on how this partnership will redefine the cloud-hosting dynamics, Visit http://nextcloud.com/ and http://www.velosting.com/

