NIEM recognized at 11th World Education Congress as ‘Top Institution For Event Management Studies’

India, 29th July 2022: NIEM, Asia’s leading event management institutes was awarded at the 11th World Education Congress as ‘Top Institution For Event Management Studies’. Since its inception in 2000, NIEM has witnessed a constant rise in demand for its curriculum and has imparted world class event management education to over 5000+ students.

Sharing his thoughts on receiving the award, Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dean said, “It is an honour to be recognized for the outstanding efforts and contributions of NIEM in the event management industry. Over the years, NIEM has substantially contributed to the evolving event management industry in India. Our course curriculum has been designed to product trained and qualified work force for the event and entertainment industry.”

Dr. Bhiwandiwalla further added, “Since 2000, NIEM has constructively utilized the talents of youngsters to bring India on a higher footing in the events industry. To be recognized at the 11th World Education Congress is another feather to our hat.”

Asia’s best and first event institute NIEM institute of event management has been creating a lot of records by winning some of the top accolades by sweeping most of the education awards. NIEM must have won atleast twenty top awards up till date but the notable ones are EMAX Global award – a recognition by the event industry, Economic Times Avya awards for best students satisfaction, The Make in India award, etc. NIEM is mentioned in Limca Book of Records, the famous Forbes Magazine, Fortune magazine and India Today for being the top event management institute in Asia.

Recently NIEM is credited to win two top awards in July 2022, the Mid-day best event institute award, third time in a row, and declared outstanding academic institution by the 11th World Education Congress. All these keep happening at NIEM as it is appreciated by students and teachers for delivering what it promises. NIEM teaches its students in a very simple and practical way by highly qualified event faculty, workshops by India’s event greats, a detailed in-house plan with National Integration day, theme parties, dance shows, college idol, event manager of the year award and the ever popular National level pageant Mr. & Ms. University, which are star studded and meticulously planned.

The students of NIEM get training in events from grass-root levels as all events are planned and executed by the students of NIEM. NIEM students work on 90% of India’s top most live events and the hands on training on live events by NIEM is unmatched. NIEM’s placement record is the best in the industry and many NIEM students have formed famous event companies. NIEM has given a great fillip to the event industry.

With a industry relevant curriculum and exposure, NIEM’s diploma courses is also a part of the National Skill Development Corporation of India. The institute has witnesses a year on year growth of approximately 15-20% and have trained over 1000 students every year.

NIEM is a dream institute for event studies and a number of renowned names have been associated with the institute.

Alumni Testimonials:

Meetali Majethia, Creative Head at Cineyug – We owe all these success to the great training and teaching received at NIEM. The years at NIEM are unforgettable

l Aashin Shah, Executive Director – NIEM is one of the primary reasons I have been able to achieve what I have today. This has helped me become efficient and successful

Hiral Thakkar, Artist Manager with MATRIX, a Celeb Management Company – NIEM is the pioneer event management college that laid the foundation of my successful professional career. I would like to thank Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla under whose guidance I learnt a lot

Mihir Sutaria, Ex Wizcraft and Google – I am from Asia’s best college NIEM working in Asia’s top most event company – Wizcraft. What a viz programme NIEM taught us

Lalit Kewalramani & Aziz Virani, Production Head at Showhouse – It was the training at NIEM which gave us the strength & reputation. Memorable times at NIEM. We now place NIEM students

Santosh Singh & Mahavir Malara, Production Head at Miditech – NIEM gave us the best days of our lives, an excellent training, no wonder it is the best in Asia. We are happy working at the famous company Miditech

