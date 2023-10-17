NIFD Proudly Presents 2 Spectacular Shows at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 17: Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), the largest network of design institutes in India and abroad, showcased its creativity and innovation on the grand stage of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The spectacular event unfolded on October 11, 2023, as INIFD presented two captivating shows - 'INIFD Presents GENNEXT' and 'INIFD Launchpad.'

The dazzling Hina Khan, a renowned actress known for her dominating on-screen presence and glamorous looks, graced the ramp as the showstopper at 'INIFD Launchpad.' She was bedecked in stunning creations crafted by INIFD's talented student designers. Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika fame, Hina Khan, has previously walked for distinguished designers and now lends her charm to INIFD's design students.

INIFD Interior Design Students Divya Kothari, Binay Sohanya, Yashi Agrawal, Arpita Sen, Pramal Kulal designed the sets of designer fashion shows at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. INIFD Fashion Design students - Bhumika & Ketaki,Preksha & Soumya, Rajveer & Anisha,Zubiya & Prachi and Leesa Shah presented a wonderful show INIFD Launchpad. They were inspired from the vivid themes like land of Turkey & its Iznik prints, Mughal manuscripts & miniature paintings, Ikat & bead weaving, Block printing, Macrame, Kalamkari representing the Craft of Fashion in own exquisite way. INIFD is the only educational institution that grants its design students the unique opportunity to showcase their talents at India's most esteemed fashion week. This prestigious platform is where renowned designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Ashish N Soni, and Abraham & Thakore unveil their latest collections.

Anil Khosla, Global CEO of INIFD, expressed his enthusiasm for the 'INIFD presents GENNEXT' program, an essential platform for young designers. He emphasized how this initiative plays a pivotal role in showcasing aspiring designers' talents to a broader audience and providing exposure both nationally and internationally.

Tisha Khosla, Style Mentor at INIFD, praised the student designers for their innovative collections inspired by the theme 'CRAFT TO FASHION.' She recognized them as the future of the design world, showcasing their creativity and talent on a national platform.

The 'INIFD Presents GENNEXT' platform has consistently nurtured emerging designers, including celebrities like Masaba Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Gaurang, Asa Kazingmei, Mohammad Mazhar, and more, making their debut under the 'GENNEXT' designer program.

This season, the 'INIFD presents GENNEXT' show introduced young designers Sonam Khetan, Prasoon Sharma - label 'TRIUNE' and Arnav Malhotra with his label 'No Grey Area'. Each season, these designers are meticulously selected by a jury comprising top designers, corporate leaders in the fashion industry, and eminent media personalities.

INIFD, a pioneer in design education, boasts a legacy of over 28 years in the field of fashion and interior design. It holds the distinction of being the first fashion institute to showcase its students' collections at both New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, season after season. INIFD has a stellar set of mentors, from the leading designer Manish Malhotra to celebrity Interior designer Twinkle Khanna andStar Bollywood Fashion Stylist Ashley Rebello.

The impressive showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is a collaborative effort between three major industry pillars - Lakme, FDCI, and RISE Worldwide, which unite to present the best designers from across India.

For more information, please visit www.nifd.net.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor