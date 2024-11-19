Nifty, Sensex bounce back on Tuesday reversing the selling trend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday, reversing the recent trend of weakness as both indices gained in the opening session.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,529.55 points with a surge of 75.75 points or 0.32 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 77,548 points with a gain of 208.99 points or 0.27 per cent.

Experts noted that markets are in the oversold territory. While a sudden bounce back to the higher levels of Nifty is not expected soon, markets may consolidate around the current levels.

"The Nifty ended lower yesterday, its seventh straight daily loss. Short-term momentum is also deeply oversold with the current decline dropping below the regression channel drawn from the March 2023 lows, which means statistically speaking, a bounce is overdue. Holding support in the 23200 - 23300 zone is key though, while 23680 remains the immediate upside hurdle" said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities.

In the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Realty index opened as the highest gainer, with a surge of 1.64 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas also gained more than 1.56 per cent. All other sectoral indices were also in the green at the time of filing this report.

In the Nifty 50 list, 40 stocks opened with gains, while only 10 stocks declined in early trade.

"An important takeaway from the recent market trend is that a quick and sharp recovery is not in sight. The momentum that drove the market to its record peak of 26216 in September is gone. There can be recoveries which are unlikely to sustain given the selling mode of the FIIs and the concerns surrounding the weak earnings growth feared in FY25" said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

He further added "At best the market may consolidate around the present levels with sideways movements. Sustained up moves will emerge only when incoming data indicates earnings recovery"

In other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.71 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.31 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index gained 0.35 per cent.

The markets in Taiwan rallied with a gain of 1.39 per cent. Other major Asian markets also gained, except for China's Shanghai Composite, which declined by 0.39 per cent.

